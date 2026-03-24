Top 10 Best Individual Seasons of St. Louis Cardinals in 25 Years (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the top 10 individual seasons of the St. Louis Cardinals over the last 25 years! This is a bold and controversial task, and I'm here to guide you through it. Prepare to be amazed by the incredible talent and achievements of these baseball legends.

The Quest for the Ultimate Season

Since the year 2000, the Cardinals have been blessed with an incredible lineup, featuring Hall of Famers year after year. Their best seasons often coincided with their time in St. Louis, making this ranking an incredibly challenging feat.

I've embarked on this fool's errand, spending countless hours analyzing and comparing dozens of seasons to find those subtle differences that set one player apart from the rest. But here's where it gets tricky: how do you compare eras and weigh defense against offense?

Let's take a look at some of the challenges I faced. In 2019, Jack Flaherty dominated with his strikeout prowess, a skill that Chris Carpenter and Adam Wainwright, stars of the 2000s and 2010s, couldn't quite match. Then there's the debate between Nolan Arenado's exceptional defense in 2022 and Paul Goldschmidt's extraordinary batting performance. And let's not forget the legend that is Albert Pujols - his first decade in the MLB was simply out of this world.

Despite these challenges, I've compiled the top 10 individual seasons of the 21st century for the St. Louis Cardinals. And trust me, this list is a labor of love and dedication.

If you're eager to explore more, check out Josh Jacobs's story on the Cardinals' All-Quarter Century Team at Redbird Rants (https://redbirdrants.com/cardinals-all-quarter-century-team-after-25-years-of-historic-baseball).

Honorable Mentions

2001 Matt Morris: With a record of 22-8, an ERA of 3.16, and 216.1 innings pitched, Morris dominated the league. His 185 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 137 earned him a well-deserved spot as an All-Star and a third-place finish in the Cy Young Award race.

2004 Albert Pujols: This season, Pujols showcased his power and precision at the plate. Hitting .359 with an OBP of .439 and a SLG of .667, he blasted 43 home runs and drove in 124 RBIs. His OPS+ of 187 and a second-place finish in the MVP race solidified his status as a baseball legend.

2005 Albert Pujols: Pujols continued his dominance in 2005, hitting .330 with an OBP of .430 and a SLG of .609. He hit 41 home runs and drove in 117 RBIs, earning him the NL MVP award and a Silver Slugger. His OPS+ of 171 was a testament to his exceptional performance.

2013 Matt Carpenter: Carpenter had a breakout season in 2013, hitting .318 with an OBP of .392 and a SLG of .481. He led the league in doubles with 55 and finished with an OPS+ of 140. His all-around performance earned him a fourth-place finish in the MVP race and a Silver Slugger award.

2022 Paul Goldschmidt: Goldschmidt had an incredible season in 2022, hitting .317 with an OBP of .404 and a SLG of .578. He blasted 35 home runs and drove in 115 RBIs, earning him the NL MVP award and a Silver Slugger. His OPS+ of 181 was a clear indication of his dominance at the plate.

2022 Albert Pujols: In his final season with the Cardinals, Pujols put up impressive numbers. Hitting .270 with an OBP of .345 and a SLG of .550, he finished with an OPS+ of 151. His 24 home runs brought his career total to an astonishing 703, a record that will be hard to beat.

2012 Yadier Molina: Yadier Molina had an exceptional season in 2012, winning the Platinum Glove and posting an OPS of .874 as a catcher. He hit .315 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs, and even stole 12 bases, a career high for him. Yadi's defensive prowess earned him a fourth-place finish in the NL MVP race and an All-Star appearance.

But here's the part most people miss: the narrative behind Yadier's 2012 season. With his best friend and superstar teammate, Albert Pujols, departing for Los Angeles, Yadi stepped up and became the new leader of the Cardinals. His ability to rise to the occasion and lead the team in Pujols' absence adds an extra layer of admiration to his already impressive 2012 campaign.

So, what do you think? Have I missed any seasons that deserve a spot on this list? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. Let's spark a discussion and celebrate the incredible talent of the St. Louis Cardinals!