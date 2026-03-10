Tony Bellew REACTS to Tyson Fury's Boxing Return! | Gypsy King Comeback (2026)

Boxing fans are buzzing with excitement as the legendary Tyson Fury prepares to make his highly anticipated return to the ring. After a year-long layoff, the 'Gypsy King' is set to reclaim his place in the heavyweight division, and the boxing world is eagerly awaiting his comeback.

Fury's announcement earlier this month has sparked a wave of enthusiasm, with the 37-year-old revealing his training regimen in South-East Asia. His determination to become a three-time world heavyweight champion is clear, and the question on everyone's mind is: What will this comeback entail?

In a recent social media post, Fury expressed his love for the sport and his renewed ambition to reach the summit, citing boxing as a driving force for his well-being. This sentiment resonates with Tony Bellew, a seasoned boxer who has crossed paths with Fury in the past. Bellew, in an interview with Fightlens, shared his thoughts on Fury's return.

"I'm thrilled to see him back," Bellew exclaimed. "The most crucial aspect is witnessing Tyson Fury with boxing gloves on. It signifies his happiness and the right reasons behind his return." Bellew's concern for Fury's mental health is evident, as he emphasizes the importance of seeing the boxer in a positive light.

"I wouldn't want to see him struggling with depression or any similar issues," Bellew stated. "When he's in the boxing gym, he exudes happiness. So, whether he retires 25 times and comes back 26, it doesn't matter to me. He's a headline-maker and a controversial figure, but his fighting skills are undeniable. When he steps into the ring, we'll all be captivated."

Fury's openness about his mental health struggles and the positive impact of boxing on his life has been well-documented. His return, expected in April, will undoubtedly attract global attention, as the heavyweight division eagerly anticipates the 'Gypsy King's' reign once again.

