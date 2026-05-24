Tony Bellew Names the Greatest Fighter of All Time: Roy Jones Jr. (2026)

In the world of boxing, debates about the greatest fighter of all time are endless, but Tony Bellew has just dropped a bombshell that might surprise you. The former cruiserweight world champion, known for his gritty rise through the ranks, has crowned one fighter as the undisputed GOAT. But here’s where it gets controversial—it’s not who you might expect. Bellew, who famously battled his way from light-heavyweight to cruiserweight, earning titles and respect along the way, has heaped praise on the legendary Roy Jones Jr., calling him the ‘greatest fighter of all time.’

Bellew’s journey wasn’t without its hurdles. After claiming the British light-heavyweight title by defeating Ovill McKenzie, he faced setbacks in world title challenges against Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson. However, a move to cruiserweight revitalized his career, culminating in an emotional WBC world title victory at Goodison Park, where he knocked out Ilunga Makabu. Bellew’s reign included a successful defense against BJ Flores and two memorable wins over David Haye at heavyweight, before his final bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

On social media, Bellew paid tribute to Jones Jr., a four-division world champion who dominated multiple weight classes. ‘In my eyes, he always will be the greatest,’ Bellew declared. ‘Roy Jones Jr. in his prime was the most effective and efficient fighter boxing has ever seen. Speed, knockout power, reflexes, IQ, footwork—he had it all.’ Bellew even pointed out that after Jones’s fight with John Ruiz, no one could deny his greatness. And this is the part most people miss—Jones’s near-perfect record in his first 50 fights, with his only loss coming via disqualification, solidifies his legacy.

But here’s the kicker: many argue that Jones fought too long past his prime, struggling after his heavyweight stint. ‘Captain Hook’ lost nine of his last 26 bouts, ending his career with a 66-10 record. While he’s widely celebrated as one of boxing’s most captivating figures, the debate rages on—did he tarnish his legacy by staying in the ring too long? Bellew’s endorsement of Jones Jr. as the GOAT is bold, but it raises a thought-provoking question: Can a fighter’s later struggles diminish their earlier greatness? What do you think? Is Roy Jones Jr. truly the greatest of all time, or does his later career take away from his legacy? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!