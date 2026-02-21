Tomas Francis Signs with Sale Sharks: A Welsh Prop's Journey to Manchester (2026)

A Rugby Reunion: Tomas Francis Joins Sale Sharks for a New Chapter

In a move that's sure to excite rugby fans, Sale Sharks have secured a significant signing for the upcoming 2026/27 season. Welsh international prop Tomas Francis, a veteran of the game, is set to join the Manchester-based club on a two-year contract. But here's where it gets interesting: Francis is no stranger to the Premiership, and his journey back to England's top flight is a story of ambition and a love for the game.

Tomas Francis, now 33, has had an impressive career so far. He began his journey with Exeter Chiefs and the Ospreys, leaving Wales in 2023 to play for Provence in France's Pro D2. On the international stage, he made his Wales debut in 2015 and has since represented his country in three World Cups, earning 77 caps. He was even part of the historic Welsh team that won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019.

And this is the part most people miss: Francis is not the only Welsh international prop heading to Sale Sharks. He follows in the footsteps of Nicky Smith, a loosehead prop who has also agreed to join the club for next season. Francis and Smith, both experienced internationals, will bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to the Sharks' front row.

Speaking about his decision, Francis said, "I had an incredible time at Exeter, and I know the Premiership well. I'm excited to reunite with players like Luke Cowan-Dickie. My time in France has been an adventure, but I wanted to challenge myself further. After speaking with Alex [Sanderson], I knew Sale was the right move. They play the style of rugby I thrive on, and I want to be part of their top-four squad."

But what's truly remarkable is Francis' connection to Sale Sharks. He revealed, "My first rugby memory is watching Sale as a child. My very first rugby shirt was a Sharks jersey with 'Francis 3' on the back. It's a full circle moment, and I couldn't be happier to join this club."

Sharks Director of Rugby, Alex Sanderson, praised Francis' experience and ambition. "Tom has almost 80 caps, but his drive to play in another World Cup is inspiring. He sees Sale as a platform to achieve that goal. Adding him and Nicky to our squad brings almost 140 caps of experience. On and off the field, their presence will be invaluable, especially for our younger props."

Tomas Francis' journey began at Malton and North RFC, where he was scouted by Doncaster Knights at just 19. He then moved to Castle Park, London Scottish, and finally, Sandy Park, where he made 120 appearances and was a key member of the team that won the Premiership and Champions Cup double in 2020. In 2021, he switched to the Ospreys in Swansea, making 27 appearances before his move to France.

So, what do you think? Is this a smart move for Sale Sharks? Will Tomas Francis' experience make a significant impact on the team's performance? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!