Tomas Francis Returns to Wales Rugby: A Family Affair and a French Challenge (2026)

At 33 years old, Tomas Francis, the former Exeter prop, is gearing up for a thrilling comeback to the English Premiership, having signed with Sale. With a fiery determination, Francis believes he still has a vital role to play for both his club and his country, Wales.

"If I didn't believe in my abilities, I wouldn't be here. The passion and drive are what keep me going," he asserted. Francis' enthusiasm is palpable, especially as he anticipates the upcoming match against France, where he'll experience those thrilling game-day nerves once more.

But here's where it gets personal: Francis' two young daughters will be in the stands at Cardiff, witnessing their father's passion firsthand. "My girls are making their first appearance at a game, and that's what it's all about - family. To have them there, supporting me, is an incredible feeling," he shared.

Francis understands the formidable challenge that France presents. He warns that Wales cannot afford to start slowly, or they risk being outmaneuvered. "We need to attack from the first whistle. The French are capable of scoring from anywhere on the field," he emphasized.

And this is the part most people miss: Francis' insight into the French rugby model. He contrasts it with the Welsh experience, noting how French rugby is more of an entertainment spectacle. "They serve oysters and champagne pitch-side, and there's a party atmosphere. It's a great domestic league model, and one we should aspire to replicate," he suggested.

However, Wales must first focus on their performance. After a lackluster display against England at Allianz Stadium, they need to put on a show that inspires pride in the team, their families, and the Welsh public.

"We aim to deliver a performance we can be proud of. The effort is there, and the coaches are working tirelessly to help us improve. We're hopeful that the tide will turn, and we'll see better performances and results soon," Francis concluded.

