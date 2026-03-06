Tomas Cvancara Scores First Goal! Celtic 2-0 Falkirk | Premiership Victory & Table Climb (2026)

Celtic secured a 2-0 victory over Falkirk, reclaiming top spot in the Premiership. Tomas Cvancara, on loan from Celtic, scored his first goal for the club with a well-timed header, assisted by Kieran Tierney's cross. Benjamin Nygren added a second goal in the 62nd minute, showcasing Celtic's clinical finishing. Falkirk, despite their efforts, couldn't break through, registering 14 shots without finding the net. The match was a testament to Celtic's dominance, especially with Rangers' draw against Hibernian. However, the fans' discontent with the board remains a concern, especially if Celtic don't add to their loan signings before the transfer window closes. Falkirk, historically struggling at Celtic Park, almost equalized in the first half, but Celtic's defense held firm. The match highlighted Celtic's ability to maintain their lead and secure a crucial win, keeping them ahead of their rivals.