Tomahawk Reunion Tour Spoiled by Ticketmaster? | Ipecac Recordings Teaser Mystery (2026)

Bold headline: Ticketmaster may have accidentally tipped fans off to a major Tomahawk revelation.

But here’s the twist that makes this story so intriguing: a playful, Brady Bunch-inspired teaser featuring Mike Patton isn’t just a curiosity—it could be signaling a real, upcoming Tomahawk event. Yesterday, we covered a cheeky post from Ipecac Recordings’ Instagram that had fans buzzing about a potential revival, from Fantômas reunions to Peeping Tom comebacks. Now, Ticketmaster’s handling of the Tomahawk page appears to have publicly nudged the surprise into the open.

What happened exactly: after our piece went live, fans pointed out that visiting the Tomahawk page on Ticketmaster displayed an image showing all four band members. While the page has since updated to a different image, I personally verified the spoiler and captured a screenshot. The top-right corner of the band photo matches the latest teaser from Ipecac’s Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DU8BfgdDQtI/). Taken together, this strongly suggests an imminent Tomahawk tour.

However, the image leaves several questions unanswered. Several empty squares in the teaser invite speculation about who else will join the lineup. Could this be a Tomahawk/Melvins collaboration, perhaps in a configuration similar to the Fantômas-Melvins Big Band arrangement? There’s also chatter about Napalm Death possibly contributing, given their recent joint project with the Melvins on a separate album (https://www.metalsucks.net/2026/02/11/napalm-death-and-melvins-join-forces-for-savage-imperial-death-march-collab-album/).

Right now, we’re left with educated guesses rather than confirmations. Here’s what you need to know:

- A visual clue from Ticketmaster aligns with Ipecac’s teaser, hinting at a Tomahawk-related event.

- The absence of clear details about the other participants fuels ongoing speculation about potential collaborators.

- Possible configurations being debated include a Tomahawk/Melvins co-tour or a project weaving in other prominent acts from the experimental/metal scene.

And this is where it gets controversial: does early disclosure from a major ticketing platform cheapen the surprise, or does it build hype that benefits the artists and fans alike? Some fans will argue that any leak spoils the mystery, while others will welcome the chance to plan and speculate alongside the artists’ plans. What’s your take: should such previews be kept under wraps, or is early visibility a net positive for tour announcements?

If you’re curious to weigh in, share your thoughts in the comments below. Do you think Tomahawk will assemble a larger, multi-act lineup, or will this remain a tighter, traditional four-piece affair with a few surprise guests? And which collaborators would you most like to see join the tour if these rumors prove true?

In short, the public clues strongly point toward a Tomahawk-related tour on the horizon, but the exact lineup and scope remain unresolved. We’ll keep watching and update you as official details emerge.