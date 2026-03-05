Tom Wilson Sets Team Canada Record for Most Penalty Minutes in a Single Olympic Tournament (2026)

Tom Wilson's performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics was nothing short of extraordinary, setting a Canadian record for the most penalty minutes in a single Olympic tournament involving NHL players. With 29 penalty minutes, Wilson not only topped the leaderboard but also more than doubled the next closest player, Vincent Lecavalier, who posted 16 PIMs at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. This feat is all the more impressive considering Wilson's four points (1g, 3a) and his team's 10-2 victory over France, which also saw him achieve the first Gordie Howe Hat Trick in Olympic hockey history. But here's where it gets controversial... Wilson's 27 penalty minutes for the fight, including a two-minute roughing minor penalty, a five-minute major penalty, and a 20-minute game misconduct penalty, sparked debate about the IIHF's rules and the fairness of the game. After all, fighting is prohibited in Olympic play, and Wilson and Crinon were ejected for their involvement. Despite the controversy, Wilson's performance at the 2026 Olympics was second overall in PIMs among all players, finishing just four penalty minutes behind France's Crinon. And while Wilson may have the most PIMs in Team Canada Olympic history, it's unclear, as Pat Flatley, who played for Team Canada in the 1984 Sarajevo Games, may have more career Olympic PIMs. But this is a topic for another day. For now, let's celebrate Wilson's remarkable achievement and the thrilling moments it brought to the 2026 Winter Olympics.