Tom Wilson Builds Ultimate Team Canada Player & Tries to Include Alex Ovechkin! (2026)

Get ready for some heated hockey debates! As we gear up for the 2026 Winter Olympics, a fun challenge was thrown down by BarDown, a popular TSN-affiliated outlet. They asked Team Canada's players to create their dream team, but with a twist - each player had to fit into specific categories like speed, hands, style, and more. And here's where it gets interesting... one player, Tom Wilson, a Canadian hockey star making his senior-level debut, decided to shake things up.

Wilson, a Washington Capitals winger, had no trouble picking speedster Nathan MacKinnon and skilled handsman Connor McDavid. But when it came to style, he faced a dilemma. He turned to his good friend and teammate, the legendary Russian winger Alex Ovechkin, and asked, "Can I put a Russian in there? Ovi, with his unique look, is an honorary Canadian!"

Ovechkin, a true hockey fashion icon, has always stood out. From his early days in the NHL, he sported yellow skate laces, big chains, and a mirror-tinted visor that gave him a RoboCop vibe. His style was so distinctive, he made other players look like they were driving Honda Civics while he cruised by in a Lamborghini!

But Wilson wasn't done yet. After some persuasion, he added another legend, Wayne Gretzky, to his "Ultimate Canadian" team for style. "I'll go Ovi/Gretz, the two GOATs," he declared.

Here's a breakdown of Wilson's dream team:

Speed: Nathan MacKinnon

Hands: Connor McDavid

Style: Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky

IQ: Steve Yzerman

Toughness: Chris Pronger

Heart: Jarome Iginla

Clutch: Sidney Crosby

Shot: Shea Weber

And get this - Wilson himself was picked by some of his Canadian teammates for the toughness category! Eastern Conference rivals like Sam Bennett, Brandon Hagel, and Seth Jarvis all gave him props for his tough play.

Now, Wilson is ready to showcase his toughness on the Olympic stage, starting with a match against Czechia on Thursday. The men's tournament officially kicks off on Tuesday with Slovakia vs. Finland and Sweden vs. Italy.

So, who do you think should make the cut for the ultimate Team Canada? And is it fair to include players from other nations? Let's discuss in the comments!