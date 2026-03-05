Tom Steyer Endorses Single-Payer Healthcare for California Governor Run (2026)

Billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democratic candidate for California governor, has sparked debate with his recent endorsement of a single-payer healthcare system. In a video, Steyer boldly stated, 'Bernie Sanders was right. We need single-payer healthcare.' This statement marks a significant shift from his previous stance, as he once believed in harnessing private sector expertise to control healthcare costs. Steyer's new position aligns with the idea of eliminating middlemen's profits and streamlining healthcare expenses.

Steyer's entry into the California gubernatorial race comes as no surprise, given his history of political ambition. Four years ago, he unexpectedly announced he had 'no plans' to run for public office again, but now he's joined a crowded field of Democratic candidates, including Katie Porter, Eric Swalwell, Antonio Villaraigosa, and Xavier Becerra. Despite his late entry, Steyer's campaign gained traction, albeit with modest support from California voters, according to Emerson College polling.

Steyer's advocacy for healthcare reform dates back to his 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign. During that run, he proposed a 'Right to Health' plan, emphasizing the importance of choice in healthcare coverage. This plan included offering a more affordable public option, a position he has consistently maintained. However, a month after the 2020 election, Steyer took a strong stance against the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate. He vowed to protect the ACA's core provisions and expand its benefits, ensuring Americans have access to quality, affordable healthcare.

As the 2025 election season unfolds, Steyer's commitment to healthcare reform remains a central theme in his campaign. His evolution from a critic of single-payer systems to a proponent highlights the dynamic nature of political ideologies and the ongoing debate surrounding healthcare policy in the United States.