Tom Brady's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show (2026)

Imagine the most electrifying halftime show in Super Bowl history, packed with A-list celebrities and jaw-dropping performances. That’s exactly what Bad Bunny delivered at Super Bowl 2026, and even the legendary Tom Brady couldn’t resist sharing his reaction—in just one word. 'Amazing!!!!!!!!!' the 48-year-old future Hall of Famer exclaimed on Instagram, capturing the essence of the Puerto Rican superstar’s spectacle at Levi’s Stadium. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: the star-studded lineup included icons like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, alongside surprise appearances from Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, and Alix Earle. Yes, that Alix Earle—the 25-year-old influencer who’s been making headlines for her recent interactions with Brady. From a cozy yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve to a Super Bowl bash in San Francisco, their connection has sparked endless speculation. And this is the part most people miss: Earle’s appearance at the halftime show came just months after her split from Texans wideout Braxton Berrios, adding another layer of intrigue to her and Brady’s dynamic. While Brady didn’t join Bad Bunny on stage, he did make a memorable on-field appearance alongside NFL legends before kickoff, reminding fans of his unparalleled legacy—six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers before retiring in 2023. Speaking of the Patriots, Brady stirred up controversy earlier this week by initially taking a neutral stance on the big game between New England and Seattle, only to later throw his support behind the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft. 'You know I got your back RKK,' he captioned an Instagram Story, adding, 'Get that 7th ring so we can match.' Bold move, right? But it raises the question: Can the Patriots truly reclaim their glory days without Brady under center? As the game unfolded, New England finally scored early in the fourth quarter, trailing 19-7, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. What do you think? Is Brady’s endorsement enough to inspire a Patriots comeback, or is this a new era for the NFL? Let us know in the comments—this debate is just getting started!
Tom Brady's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show (2026)
References
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/matt-lafleur-im-confident-jonathan-gannon-will-be-an-outstanding-addition
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/ryan-kennedy-files-100-million-lawsuit-against-dk-metcalf-shannon-sharpe-chad-johnson-and-others
- https://www.outkick.com/culture/giants-young-talent-continues-lead-from-front-cam-skattebo-girlfriend-bikini-vacation-cabo
- https://nypost.com/2026/02/08/sports/tom-bradys-one-word-reaction-to-super-bowl-2026-halftime-show/
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/chase-brown-bengals-talking-about-a-contract-extension
- https://nypost.com/2026/01/29/sports/another-hall-of-fame-voter-reveals-why-he-didnt-pick-bill-belichick/
Top Articles
Michel Siffre's Cave Experiment: A Scientific Breakthrough Still Changing Biology
8 Essential Money Tasks to Prepare for the Inevitable: A Guide to Financial Peace of Mind
Scott McTominay's Heroics and Health Scare: Italian Media React
Latest Posts
Thailand's 2026 Election: Progressive vs. Populist vs. Royalist - Who Will Win?
How Georgia’s Carpet Empire Contaminated Alabama’s Drinking Water with Forever Chemicals
Recommended Articles
- Jakub Mensik Stuns Jannik Sinner at Qatar Open 2026 | Full Match Highlights & Analysis
- Jakub Mensik Stuns Jannik Sinner at Qatar Open 2026 | Full Match Highlights & Analysis
- Gummy Supplements: Are They Better Than Pills? Uncovering the Truth
- Refurbishment Updates: Stardust Racers and Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe
- Jonny Clayton wins Night 3 in Glasgow: Premier League Darts 2026 Highlights
- Refurbishment Updates: Stardust Racers and Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe
- James Webb Telescope Maps Uranus' 3D Auroras: Unlocking the Ice Giant's Secrets
- Tony Awards 2026: Eligibility Announced for Broadway's Best! | Carrie Coon, Oedipus, Chess & More
- Marvel's Hulk War: Infernal Rage - The Continuation of a Terrifying Saga
- Did Wiley, the Young Hero, Clear Michael's Name on General Hospital?
- Senate Bill 1865: Estate Tax Amnesty Extended to 2028 – What You Need to Know!
- AI Short Film Banned from AMC Theatres After Online Backlash
- Did Wiley, the Young Hero, Clear Michael's Name on General Hospital?
- NYC Preschool Delayed: Why Was It Empty? | Upper East Side Education Center Finally Opens
- Day 2 Finals Recap: Ivy League Women’s Swimming 2026 Highlights & Analysis
- AI Short Film Banned from AMC Theatres After Online Backlash
- AI Short Film Banned from AMC Theatres After Online Backlash
- Angus Taylor's Energy Vision: Embracing Fossil Fuels for Australia's Future
- Polestar's Big Move: Bringing Back Buttons for a Better Driving Experience
- How a $10K Ring Bounty Could Change Your Privacy on Smart Cameras
- Alysa Liu's Olympic Gold: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Joyful Skating
- AI Consciousness: Tom the Dancing Bug Cartoon Explained - ICE Detains Self-Aware AI?
- Senate Bill 1865: Estate Tax Amnesty Extended to 2028 – What You Need to Know!
- Nottingham Forest's Big Europa League Win: Vitor Pereira's Impact vs Fenerbahce
- How a $10K Ring Bounty Could Change Your Privacy on Smart Cameras
- Day 2 Finals Recap: Ivy League Women’s Swimming 2026 Highlights & Analysis
- Banner with Trump's Image Displayed Outside Justice Dept. Headquarters
- TMZ Brunch Bus: Oracle Cards, Drag Shows, and Bottomless Mimosas with Angela Martini
- MLB Lockout Looming? Owners Prepare $2 Billion War Chest Amid CBA Negotiations
- Paul Skenes' Ambitious Pitching Plan for 2026: A Deep Dive
- Interstellar's Evolution: How Christopher Nolan's Takeover Transformed the Sci-Fi Epic
- Free RSV Vaccine for Seniors in WA | Protecting Aged Care Residents 2026
- Midsummer Studios' Final Footage: A Sneak Peek at Burbank, Their Unreleased Game
- Josh Liendo's Historic 100 Fly at SEC Championships! #2 All-Time!
- Rare Baby Penguin Given Plush Toy to Stop Him Being Lonely
- Diablo II: Resurrected 3.1.1 Patch Notes - Reign of the Warlock Bug Fixes Explained!
- Arturia FX Collection 6 Review: 39 Plugins for Every Stage of Music Production
- MLB Lockout Looming? Owners Prepare $2 Billion War Chest Amid CBA Negotiations
- Qatar Open 2026: Mensik Stuns Sinner, Alcaraz Advances | Tennis Highlights
- Hometown Hero Abbey Murphy Wins Olympic Gold | USA Women's Hockey Team Celebrates
- Brendan Fraser's Powerful Portrayal of Eisenhower in 'Pressure': A WWII Drama Trailer
- Rare Baby Penguin Given Plush Toy to Stop Him Being Lonely
- Who's the Next James Bond? Australian Star Jacob Elordi Leads the Race
- Measles Alert: What You Need to Know After Recent Cases on Mid North Coast
- Polestar's Big Move: Bringing Back Buttons for a Better Driving Experience
- NASA's Dying Satellite: How It's Impacting Australia's Bushfire Detection System
- Rare Baby Penguin Given Plush Toy to Stop Him Being Lonely
- Marvel's Hulk War: Infernal Rage - The Continuation of a Terrifying Saga
- How a $10K Ring Bounty Could Change Your Privacy on Smart Cameras
- Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew's Arrest Shocks the World
- Day 2 Finals Recap: Ivy League Women’s Swimming 2026 Highlights & Analysis
- Subaru Outback AWD 2026 Review — Quick Snapshot & SEO Breakdown
- Mets 2026: Brett Baty's Role, Luis Robert Jr.'s Health, and More
- AI Short Film Banned from AMC Theatres After Online Backlash
- Georgia Bulldogs: Tug-of-war for Offensive Assistant Coach Phil Rauscher
- Alysa Liu's Olympic Gold: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Joyful Skating
- Bickley: Suns enter final stretch of the season with a lot on the line
- Arturia FX Collection 6 Review: 39 Plugins for Every Stage of Music Production
- Interstellar's Evolution: Christopher Nolan's Creative Takeover from Spielberg
- Iga Swiatek's Father Defends Her Psychologist Choice: A Look at the Tennis Star's Support System
- James Webb Telescope Maps Uranus Auroras in Stunning 3D!
- Refurbishment Updates: Stardust Racers and Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe
- Subaru Outback AWD 2026 Review — Quick Snapshot & SEO Breakdown
- Diablo II: Resurrected - Reign of the Warlock Patch Notes Breakdown
- Katie Price's Husband Accused of Assaulting Kerry Katona's Boyfriend in Dubai
- Midsummer Studios' Final Footage: A Sneak Peek at Burbank, Their Unreleased Game
- Rare Baby Penguin Given Plush Toy to Stop Him Being Lonely
- Refurbishment Updates: Stardust Racers and Yoshi's Adventure at Epic Universe
- Alcaraz Fights Back to Beat Khachanov | Doha Quarterfinals Recap & Key Moments
- Who's the Next James Bond? Australian Star Jacob Elordi Leads the Race
- Brendan Fraser's Powerful Portrayal: Inside the D-Day Decision-Making Process
- Poll: Which Team Had The Best Offseason?
- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's Anti-Tanking Strategies: A Look at the Proposed Changes
- How Clinician Scientists Are Revolutionizing Rheumatology Treatment | Snow Centre Research
- Subaru Outback AWD 2026 Review — Quick Snapshot & SEO Breakdown
- Black Wonder Man Joins Marvel Universe in 2026: Ultimate Impact Reborn and MCU Connection
- Exploring the Prettiest Towns on the Atlantic Coast: A Visual Journey
- Diablo II: Resurrected - Reign of the Warlock Patch Notes Breakdown
- NYC Preschool Delayed: Why Was It Empty? | Upper East Side Education Center Finally Opens
- How a $10K Ring Bounty Could Change Your Privacy on Smart Cameras
- Midsummer Studios Shuts Down: Exclusive Pre-Alpha Footage of Cancelled Game 'Burbank'
- Avengers: Secret Wars Update - No Two-Part Movie! Marvel Fans Rejoice!
- Rare Baby Penguin Given Plush Toy to Stop Him Being Lonely
- Eric Garcia Breaks Down Barcelona's Defensive Struggles: What's Next for the Team?
- Qatar Open 2026: Mensik Stuns Sinner, Alcaraz Advances | Tennis Highlights
- Jakub Mensik Stuns Jannik Sinner at Qatar Open 2026 | Full Match Highlights & Analysis
- Marvel's Hulk War: Infernal Rage - The Continuation of a Terrifying Saga
- Poll: Which Team Had The Best Offseason?
- Wisconsin Expands Medicaid for New Moms: What This Means for Maternal Health
- Josh Liendo's Historic 100 Fly at SEC Championships! #2 All-Time!
- Senate Bill 1865: Estate Tax Amnesty Extended to 2028 – What You Need to Know!
- Pokémon Go Super Mega Raids & Link Charges Explained! New Update Breakdown
- The Space Data Layer: Building an Interoperable Internet in Space
- Paul Skenes' Ambitious Pitching Plan for 2026: A Deep Dive
- Subaru Outback AWD 2026 Review — Quick Snapshot & SEO Breakdown
- Rare Baby Penguin Given Plush Toy to Stop Him Being Lonely
- World of Warcraft Hotfixes: February 19, 2026 - Class, Housing, and Quest Updates
- Hull KR's Historic World Club Challenge Win: A Thrilling Comeback Story
- Interstellar's Evolution: How Christopher Nolan's Takeover Transformed the Sci-Fi Epic
- Mets Spring Training Updates: Baty, Robert, Alvarez, and Polanco's Health and Position Battles
Article information
Author: Twana Towne Ret
Last Updated:
Views: 6062
Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Twana Towne Ret
Birthday: 1994-03-19
Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618
Phone: +5958753152963
Job: National Specialist
Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking
Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.