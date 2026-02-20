Tom Brady's Reaction to Bad Bunny's Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show (2026)

Imagine the most electrifying halftime show in Super Bowl history, packed with A-list celebrities and jaw-dropping performances. That’s exactly what Bad Bunny delivered at Super Bowl 2026, and even the legendary Tom Brady couldn’t resist sharing his reaction—in just one word. 'Amazing!!!!!!!!!' the 48-year-old future Hall of Famer exclaimed on Instagram, capturing the essence of the Puerto Rican superstar’s spectacle at Levi’s Stadium. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: the star-studded lineup included icons like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, alongside surprise appearances from Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, David Grutman, and Alix Earle. Yes, that Alix Earle—the 25-year-old influencer who’s been making headlines for her recent interactions with Brady. From a cozy yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve to a Super Bowl bash in San Francisco, their connection has sparked endless speculation. And this is the part most people miss: Earle’s appearance at the halftime show came just months after her split from Texans wideout Braxton Berrios, adding another layer of intrigue to her and Brady’s dynamic. While Brady didn’t join Bad Bunny on stage, he did make a memorable on-field appearance alongside NFL legends before kickoff, reminding fans of his unparalleled legacy—six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers before retiring in 2023. Speaking of the Patriots, Brady stirred up controversy earlier this week by initially taking a neutral stance on the big game between New England and Seattle, only to later throw his support behind the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft. 'You know I got your back RKK,' he captioned an Instagram Story, adding, 'Get that 7th ring so we can match.' Bold move, right? But it raises the question: Can the Patriots truly reclaim their glory days without Brady under center? As the game unfolded, New England finally scored early in the fourth quarter, trailing 19-7, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. What do you think? Is Brady’s endorsement enough to inspire a Patriots comeback, or is this a new era for the NFL? Let us know in the comments—this debate is just getting started!