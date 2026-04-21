Tom Aspinall Eye Injury Update: Surgeries, Diagnosis, and UFC Return Plans (2026)

Imagine being at the peak of your career, defending your undisputed title, only to have it all derailed by a single, agonizing eye injury. That’s the harsh reality Tom Aspinall has been facing since his UFC 321 bout against Ciryl Gane. But here’s where it gets controversial—while Aspinall insists the injury was severe enough to halt the fight, some in the MMA community have accused him of quitting or looking for an escape. So, what’s the truth? Let’s dive in.

In October, Aspinall stepped into the octagon to defend his title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane. The fight took a brutal turn early on, culminating in a major eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue. The result? A no-contest ruling that left fans and critics divided. And this is the part most people miss—Aspinall didn’t just walk away unscathed; he’s been battling serious vision problems ever since.

The backlash was swift and harsh. Critics slammed Aspinall, with some suggesting he was avoiding a fight he was losing, while others went as far as labeling him a quitter. But Aspinall has been open about his struggles, sharing updates on his YouTube channel. In a recent video, he revealed, ‘By the time this is going out, I’ll probably have had surgery on one side already. Next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we’re working toward getting back. That’s the plan.’

The injury isn’t just a minor setback. Aspinall was diagnosed with ‘bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome,’ a condition that affects the muscles or tendons controlling eye movement, leading to decreased sight, double vision, and loss of depth perception. For a fighter, this is devastating. Recovery from corrective surgery can take months, meaning Aspinall likely won’t return to full training until spring next year.

Here’s where it gets even more heated—Aspinall hasn’t held back his thoughts on Gane. ‘The guy was cheating from the first second,’ he said earlier this month. ‘He wanted to win by compromising me through cheating.’ Bold words, but they raise a question: Was Gane’s conduct as unsportsmanlike as Aspinall claims? Or is this just sour grapes from a fighter who couldn’t finish the match?

One thing is clear: Aspinall is determined to return stronger than ever. ‘I’m very keen to get back and beat this guy up,’ he admitted, ‘but I’ve got to be 100 percent right. So, whenever the eye’s good to go, that’s when I’ll do it.’

Now, here’s the question for you: Do you think Aspinall’s injury was a legitimate reason to stop the fight, or do you side with the critics who believe he quit? And what about Gane’s alleged cheating—was it a fair tactic, or did he cross the line? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments!