Tollywood Box Office: Tracking Telugu Cinema's Financial Performance (2026)

The Rise and Fall of Tollywood Blockbusters: A Deep Dive into the Numbers

Ever wondered what separates a cinematic triumph from a box office disaster? Welcome to Koimoi’s Tollywood Box Office Tracker for 2026, your go-to resource for dissecting the financial pulse of Telugu cinema. From high-stakes blockbusters to regional gems, we’re here to break down the numbers, one movie at a time. But here’s where it gets controversial: What makes a film a ‘Super Duper Hit’ or a ‘Flop’? Is it just the numbers, or is there more to the story? Let’s dive in.

This tracker isn’t just about numbers—it’s about the stories behind them. We’re covering films from 2024, 2025, and 2026, offering a comprehensive look at how Tollywood is evolving. Whether it’s a record-breaking blockbuster or an unexpected flop, we’re here to analyze it all. You’ll find detailed verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, alongside earnings, budgets, and profits—all in one place. And this is the part most people miss: The verdicts aren’t just about profits; they’re about expectations, risks, and the audience’s ever-changing tastes.

Last updated: January 10, 2026

Here’s a snapshot of recent performances:

| Release Year | Movie Name | India Total (INR Cr) | Worldwide Total (INR Cr) | Opening Day (INR Cr) | Opening Week (INR Cr) | Verdict |

|--------------|---------------------|----------------------|--------------------------|----------------------|-----------------------|---------------|

| 2026 | The RajaSaab | 63.3* | 100.69* | 63.3 | 63.3* | |

| 2025 | Champion | 12.4* | 17.03* | 2.75 | 10.85 (8-day) | |

| 2025 | Akhanda 2 | 94.5 | 123.86 | 30.5 | 76.75 | FLOP |

| 2025 | Raju Weds Rambai | 17.72 | 21.65 | 1.15 | 10.4 | SUPER HIT |

| 2025 | They Call Him OG | 194.16 | 294.35 | 84.75 | 169.12 (8-day) | LOSING |

| 2025 | Sankranthiki Vasthunam | 186.97 | 256.02 | 23.00 | 122.35 | SUPER DUPER HIT |

| 2024 | Pushpa 2 | 1,265.97 | 1,785.84 | 179.25 | 736.25 (8-day) | SUPER HIT |

| 2024 | HanuMan | 201.00 | 294.18 | 12.55 | 88.55 | SUPER DUPER HIT |

denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Controversial Question: Are Big Budgets Always a Guarantee of Success?

Take They Call Him OG (2025), for example. Despite a massive opening day collection of 84.75 INR Cr, it ended up as a Losing venture. On the flip side, Raju Weds Rambai (2025) with a modest opening of 1.15 INR Cr became a Super Hit. Does this mean smaller films have a better ROI? Or is it just about the storytelling? We’ll let you decide.

Verdict Definitions:

- Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection.

- Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%.

- Hit: A film that doubles the investment.

- Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit.

- Average: Film that only recovers its investment.

- Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.

- Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment.

Disclaimer: These numbers and verdicts are based solely on box office earnings and do not include revenues from OTT, TV, music, or digital rights. Box office numbers are estimates and have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Final Thought: As we track these numbers, one thing is clear—Tollywood is a rollercoaster of risks and rewards. But what do you think? Are these verdicts fair, or is there more to the story? Let us know in the comments!