Tolkien's Secret Rewrite: Fixing a Lord of the Rings Plot Hole in The Hobbit (2026)

Imagine discovering that one of the most beloved fantasy authors in history had to go back and rewrite part of his earlier work just to fix a glaring plot hole in his later masterpiece. That’s exactly what J.R.R. Tolkien did when he revised a crucial chapter in The Hobbit to align with the darker, more complex world of The Lord of the Rings. But here’s where it gets fascinating: this wasn’t just a minor tweak—it was a fundamental change that reshaped the very essence of one of Middle-earth’s most iconic characters. Let’s dive into why this rewrite was necessary, how it transformed the story, and the lingering questions it still sparks among fans.

Published on January 31, 2026, by Craig Elvy, a seasoned contributor to Screen Rant since 2016, this revelation sheds light on Tolkien’s meticulous craftsmanship. Craig, an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes with a background in science fiction and comic books, has a knack for uncovering the intricacies of storytelling. You can connect with him on LinkedIn for more insights.

It’s no secret that The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings don’t always align seamlessly. The most striking difference lies in their tone: Bilbo Baggins’ adventure in The Hobbit is lighthearted, whimsical, and steeped in traditional fantasy elements like dragons, goblins, and magic. In contrast, The Lord of the Rings delves into the grim realities of war, oppression, and political intrigue, exploring Middle-earth with a depth that leaves no stone unturned. But here’s where it gets controversial: Tolkien’s original 1937 version of The Hobbit contained a plot point that directly contradicted the darker, more obsessive nature of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings.

In the original chapter, Riddles in the Dark, Bilbo and Gollum engage in a riddle contest with the ring as the prize. When Bilbo wins, Gollum—astonishingly—agrees to honor the wager and retrieve the ring. However, since Bilbo has already pocketed it, Gollum instead offers to guide him out of the caves. They part ways amicably, with no hint of the desperation or malice that defines Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. And this is the part most people miss: this version of Gollum doesn’t align with the character’s all-consuming obsession with the One Ring, which is central to the entire mythology of Middle-earth.

Fast forward to the 1940s, as Tolkien was crafting The Lord of the Rings, and it became clear that this portrayal of Gollum had to change. In the revised edition of The Hobbit, published in 1951, Gollum’s reaction to losing the ring is far more sinister. Instead of honoring the wager, he flies into a rage, chasing Bilbo through the caves in a desperate attempt to reclaim his 'precious.' This rewrite not only fixes a glaring plot hole but also lays the groundwork for Gollum’s pivotal role in The Lord of the Rings, where his obsession drives the narrative toward its climactic conclusion.

But here’s a thought-provoking question: Did Tolkien’s rewrite sacrifice the charm of The Hobbit for the sake of continuity with The Lord of the Rings? Some fans argue that the darker portrayal of Gollum feels out of place in the lighter tone of The Hobbit. Others believe it was a necessary evolution to ensure the two stories felt like part of the same universe. What do you think? Did Tolkien make the right call, or would you have preferred the original, more whimsical version of Gollum?

Interestingly, Tolkien considered further revisions in the 1960s to align The Hobbit’s tone more closely with The Lord of the Rings, but these plans were abandoned. As noted in The History of The Hobbit by John D. Rateliff (2007), such changes would have transformed The Hobbit into a vastly different book, alienating readers who cherished its original charm. The 1951 edition, with its revised Riddles in the Dark chapter, remains the definitive version, immortalized in Peter Jackson’s An Unexpected Journey.

From the 1978 animated film to the sprawling adaptations by Jackson and the recent The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, Tolkien’s works continue to captivate audiences. Yet, the story behind this rewrite reminds us of the delicate balance between continuity and creativity. So, the next time you revisit Middle-earth, take a moment to appreciate the lengths Tolkien went to ensure his world felt cohesive—even if it meant rewriting history. What’s your take on this revision? Let us know in the comments!