Tokyo Marathon 2025: Brigid Kosgei Smashes Course Record | Full Race Highlights (2026)

Tokyo Marathon: A Record-Breaking Performance

The Tokyo Marathon witnessed a remarkable display of athletic prowess as Kenya's Brigid Kosgei claimed victory with a new course record. Kosgei, a 32-year-old veteran, crossed the finish line in an impressive 2:14:29, leaving her competitors in awe. This time was a full two minutes faster than Ethiopia's Bertukan Welde, who secured the runner-up position with a time of 2:16:36.

The Ethiopian team's Hawi Feysa took third place, completing the podium in 2:17:39. Kosgei's achievement is all the more remarkable considering the previous course record held by Sutume Asefa Kebede, a two-time Tokyo Marathon winner, which stood at 2:15:55 since 2024.

Kosgei's success builds upon her previous achievements, including the marathon silver medal she won for Kenya at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Her future plans include representing Turkey at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with a vision to inspire the next generation of Kenyan athletes.

"Kenya has a wealth of talented athletes," Kosgei shared. "I hope that my success will encourage young Kenyans to follow in my footsteps and join me in Turkey."

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In the men's race, Ethiopia's Tadese Takele showcased his endurance by successfully defending his title. Takele's triumph was secured through a thrilling sprint finish, where he matched the official time of 2:03:37 with Geoffrey Toroitich, while Alexander Mutiso Munyao finished just one second behind in third place.

Takele, a 23-year-old, expressed his strategy, stating, "I anticipated that the final stretch would be crucial. Around the 41-kilometer mark, I decided to bide my time and then made my decisive move right before the finish line."

This Tokyo Marathon edition will go down in history as a testament to the exceptional skills of these athletes, leaving spectators in awe and setting new benchmarks for future races.