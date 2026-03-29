Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary: Listen to the Official Theme Song Now! (2026)

Get ready to be swept away by the magic! The highly anticipated theme song for Tokyo DisneySea's 25th Anniversary celebration has officially dropped, and it's already available for you to stream online, giving you a delightful preview before the festivities officially kick off in April.

This special anniversary tune, titled "Come Join the Jubilee", is set to be the anthem for a truly spectacular event. You can dive into the enchanting melody right now on your favorite music streaming platforms. Imagine the joy and excitement this song will evoke as you experience the park!

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But here's where it gets really exciting: The Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee is scheduled to run from April 15, 2026, to March 31, 2027. That's a whole year of special events, dazzling shows, and unforgettable memories waiting to be made!

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And this is the part most people miss: Beyond the music, there's a whole treasure trove of Duffy merchandise and adorable character costumes that will be unveiled for this milestone. You can get a sneak peek at some of these delightful items and learn more about the grand plans for the anniversary.

Now, let's talk about the big question: Are you planning a trip to Tokyo DisneySea to join in the 25th-anniversary fun? We'd love to hear your plans! Does the release of the theme song make you even more excited? Or perhaps you're already dreaming of the unique merchandise? Share your thoughts and excitement with us!

Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary: Listen to the Official Theme Song Now! (2026)

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