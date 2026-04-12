TOGA SCLC Masterclass 2026: Revolutionizing Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment | Oncology Insights (2026)

Get ready for a groundbreaking event that will shape the future of lung cancer treatment! The Thoracic Oncology Group of Australasia (TOGA) is bringing together experts from around the globe for an SCLC Masterclass, an event that promises to be a game-changer in the field of oncology.

On March 20, 2026, healthcare professionals will gather at the Novotel Melbourne on Collins to tackle the evolving landscape of Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) treatment. With novel therapies emerging, the traditional approaches are being questioned, and this masterclass aims to provide clarity and direction. Chaired by A/Prof Surein Arulananda and Dr. Rebecca Tay, the event will offer a unique opportunity to learn from the best.

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Here's the exciting part: international expert Dr. Maurice Perol will share his insights on molecular subtypes and the latest research trends from France. But that's not all; Australian specialists will also delve into the standards of care for both limited-stage and extensive-stage SCLC. Through case studies and lively panel debates, attendees will uncover the mysteries of checkpoint inhibitors, lurbinectedin, and tarlatamab. And this is where it gets even more intriguing—the masterclass will also tackle practical issues like smoking cessation and managing the side effects of immune-based treatments.

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This event is a must-attend for anyone passionate about staying at the forefront of cancer care. But are we doing enough to make these advancements accessible to all patients?

Don't miss out on this exceptional learning experience. Register now and be part of the conversation that could shape the future of SCLC management: https://thoraciconcologygroupofaustralasia.my.salesforce-sites.com/aakpay_checkoutm?key=a1mOm000002FbhF&Token=Tl2FCn18IZ8ArJN0WBLCEGe0ctVIRx4vS7zqITLFeZtU_3D

TOGA SCLC Masterclass 2026: Revolutionizing Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment | Oncology Insights (2026)

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