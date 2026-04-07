Todd Monken Hired as Browns Head Coach: What’s Next for Shedeur Sanders? (2026)

The Cleveland Browns have made a bold move by appointing Todd Monken as their new head coach, but what does this mean for Shedeur Sanders, the young quarterback who struggled last season? The team's decision to bring in Monken, a seasoned offensive coordinator, raises questions about the future of the Browns' quarterback room. With three different players starting under center last season, the Browns' offense was a source of inconsistency. Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders combined for just 2,807 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, while throwing 18 interceptions. Despite some promising young offensive players, the Browns' offense ranked 31st in the NFL in 2025, averaging only 16.4 points per game. Now, with Monken's arrival, the focus shifts to the quarterback position. Gabriel and Sanders will compete for the starting role in 2026, while veteran Deshaun Watson remains under contract. The Browns, holding the No. 6 overall selection in the 2026 draft, could also target additional signal-callers in free agency or the draft. The defense, a bright spot for the Browns last year, ranked No. 4 in the NFL, allowing just 283.6 yards per game. With Monken's expertise, the Browns aim to improve their offensive performance while maintaining their defensive strength. The question remains: can Monken's leadership and strategic vision transform the Browns' offense and propel them back into the AFC playoff picture?