Today's Economic Events: Eurozone CPI, US ADP, ISM Services PMI, and Job Openings (2026)

Today's economic calendar is packed with critical releases that could shape market sentiment, but here’s where it gets controversial: while some data points suggest stability, others hint at underlying weaknesses that could spark debate among investors and policymakers alike. Let’s dive into the details.

EUROPEAN SESSION

The spotlight in Europe today falls squarely on the Eurozone Flash CPI report. Economists anticipate a slight dip in the headline CPI year-over-year to 2.0%, down from 2.1% previously, while the core CPI is expected to hold steady at 2.4%. And this is the part most people miss: yesterday’s softer-than-expected figures from France and Germany, particularly the latter, suggest that even these modest forecasts might be overly optimistic. Could this be the start of a broader downward trend in inflation? Only time will tell.

From a monetary policy perspective, the European Central Bank (ECB) is unlikely to be swayed by today’s data. ECB officials have consistently emphasized their commitment to looking past short-term fluctuations in inflation, provided they remain close to their 2% target. The market seems to agree, pricing in no rate changes for the entire year. But here’s the kicker: with inflation still above target, even if marginally, how long can the ECB afford to stay on the sidelines? Is the market underestimating the potential for a surprise move?

AMERICAN SESSION

See Also Unraveling the Economy: A Comprehensive Guide for Beginners

Shifting to the U.S., the American session brings a trio of high-impact economic releases. First up is the ADP employment report, expected to show a modest gain of 47,000 jobs, a sharp rebound from the previous month’s loss of 32,000. However, this is where it gets tricky: the ADP data has been consistently weak since last June, with more negative prints than we’ve seen since 2020. While the consensus points to a sluggish “low firing, low hiring” labor market, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari recently warned of a potential spike in unemployment. Are we underestimating the fragility of the job market?

Next, the ISM Services PMI is forecast to edge down to 52.3 from 52.6, mirroring the S&P Global Services PMI, which showed weakening business activity in December. More concerning, however, was the sharp rise in input costs and selling prices. Here’s the million-dollar question: can the Fed afford to keep rates high to combat inflation if the labor market continues to soften? The central bank’s balancing act is becoming increasingly precarious.

Finally, the JOLTS report on job openings is expected to show a slight decline to 7.6 million from 7.67 million. While the previous report beat expectations, the quits rate—a key indicator of worker confidence—fell to its lowest level since 2020. And this is the part most people miss: a declining quits rate suggests that workers are less confident about finding new jobs, a subtle but significant sign of labor market weakness beneath the surface. Does this mean the job market is weaker than the headline numbers suggest?

Controversy & Comment Hooks: As we parse today’s data, one question looms large: Are central banks too complacent in the face of mixed economic signals? The ECB seems content to wait, while the Fed is caught between inflation and employment. What do you think? Are policymakers striking the right balance, or are they underestimating the risks? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!