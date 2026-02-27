Tod's Men's Fall/Winter 2026 Collection: Italian Luxury and Style (2026)

Tod's Men's Fall 2026: Italian Style with a Twist

Embrace the Italian Lifestyle with Tod's Creative Director Matteo Tamburini's Unique Vision

Matteo Tamburini, Tod's creative director, has been infusing the brand with his distinct style since joining at the end of 2023. But on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of 'personal interpretation' and dressing 'naturally' without effort. In a bold statement, he said, "I'm a great fan of layering." This approach is evident in the collection, which seamlessly blends his personal taste with the brand's iconic elements.

The collection showcases the evolution of Tod's key pillars, such as its renowned craftsmanship in leather (https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-designer-luxury/savas-mens-leather-cara-jackson-suzanne-yarborough-1238440840/). Tamburini has successfully embraced the Italian lifestyle, incorporating luxurious fabrics and a relaxed, yet sophisticated aesthetic. The fall collection was presented alongside the video 'The Italian Touch,' filmed at the iconic Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, capturing the essence of Italian conviviality.

This season, Tamburini expanded the Pashmyproject, a soft and lightweight hide, with the Coach and Castello jackets. The Castello blazer, in particular, stands out with its unique patch pockets. The designer also introduced the Red Dotsneaker, featuring a red dot on the heel, flexible construction, elastic lacing, and a lightweight sole. Additionally, the Winter Gommino, a brand signature made famous by Gianni Agnelli, was reimagined with a cashmere or shearling lining in the suede version.

The collection's standout pieces include suede and leather jackets layered over cozy turtlenecks. The pants are fluid and casual, while tailored blazers are paired with puffers, offering versatility for both the slopes and city life. Tamburini shared, "These clothes look simple, but they hide special details and extensive material research, which you discover once you wear them."

