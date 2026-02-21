TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater Shocks WWE in U.S. Title Challenge! (2026)

In a thrilling display of international wrestling talent, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater made a surprise appearance on WWE's SmackDown in London. The 21-year-old British star, who has been making waves in the pro-wrestling world, stepped up to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship. This unexpected crossover event showcased the versatility and skill of Slater, who has been a regular on both TNA and NXT. With his impressive moveset, including a breathtaking cutter from the top rope, Slater proved his worth as a formidable contender. Despite his knee injury, Slater's performance was nothing short of spectacular, solidifying his place in the WWE universe. The match between Hayes and Slater was a testament to the high-quality wrestling that fans can expect from these two talented athletes. As Slater continues to make his mark, the question remains: will he officially join the WWE roster soon? The wrestling world eagerly awaits the next chapter in this rising star's journey.
