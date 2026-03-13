TNA Wrestling Lawsuit: Gail Kim vs. Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions (2026)

A legal battle has erupted in the world of professional wrestling, with a shocking lawsuit filed by a major wrestling company against one of its former stars. The controversy surrounding this case is a reminder of the complex legal landscape that wrestlers navigate.

On January 10, 2026, Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, took legal action against Gail Kim in Tennessee. This move has sparked a heated debate in the wrestling community. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the lawsuit stems from Kim's belief that she has legal grounds to claim violations of the Florida Private Whistleblower Act after her departure from the company in March 2025.

But here's where it gets controversial... Anthem argues that Kim's 2022 Services Agreement, which covered various aspects of talent management and production, should be governed by Tennessee law, not Florida law. They claim that despite her contract expiring at the end of 2024, Kim's ongoing work as a non-exclusive independent contractor meant she was not eligible for employee benefits and was subject to Tennessee jurisdiction.

Anthem further emphasizes that Kim received 1099 tax forms, worked remotely, and had outside projects, all indicators of an independent contractor status. The company is seeking a declaration from the court that Tennessee law applies to the dispute, preventing Kim from pursuing claims under Florida or federal civil rights laws. Additionally, they want the court to confirm that Kim was indeed an independent contractor, and they are requesting reimbursement for legal fees and court costs.

This case raises important questions about the nature of employment in the wrestling industry. Are wrestlers truly independent contractors, or do they deserve more protection as employees? And this is the part most people miss: the impact of state laws on these contracts. It's a complex issue that highlights the need for clear regulations and understanding within the wrestling community.

