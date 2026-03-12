Breaking News in the Wrestling World! A TNA veteran has just inked a deal with AEW, sending shockwaves through the industry. This is a major move, and it's got everyone talking! But, who is this wrestler? What does this mean for both the wrestler and the wrestling world? Let's dive in!

For those who might be new to the scene, TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling) was a major player in professional wrestling, rivaling WWE for years. AEW (All Elite Wrestling), on the other hand, is a relatively new promotion that has quickly gained popularity, known for its exciting matches and fresh talent.

Here's what you can expect from this trusted source, SEScoops, your go-to hub for all things wrestling since 2004:

WWE Rumors: Get the inside scoop on the latest whispers and speculations.

Get the inside scoop on the latest whispers and speculations. Business: Stay informed about the financial side of the wrestling world.

Stay informed about the financial side of the wrestling world. Gaming: Catch up on the latest wrestling video games and esports news.

Catch up on the latest wrestling video games and esports news. Features: In-depth articles and analyses.

In-depth articles and analyses. Interviews: Hear from the wrestlers themselves.

Explore more:

Events: Stay updated on upcoming wrestling shows.

Stay updated on upcoming wrestling shows. Venues: Learn about the arenas where the action happens.

Learn about the arenas where the action happens. TV Shows: Find out where to watch your favorite wrestling programs.

Find out where to watch your favorite wrestling programs. Videos: Watch highlights, matches, and more.

Watch highlights, matches, and more. Discussions: Join the conversation with fellow wrestling fans.

Learn more about the company:

About Us: Discover the mission and values of SEScoops.

Discover the mission and values of SEScoops. Our Team: Meet the people behind the scenes.

Meet the people behind the scenes. Advertise: Find out how to promote your brand.

Find out how to promote your brand. Contact: Get in touch with the team.

Legal information:

Privacy Policy: Understand how your information is protected.

Understand how your information is protected. Terms of Service: Review the rules and regulations.

Review the rules and regulations. Cookie Policy: Learn about the use of cookies.

Add SEScoops as a Preferred Source on your browser to stay up-to-date with all the latest wrestling news!

© 2026 SESCOOPS LLC. All rights reserved. SESCOOPS® is a registered trademark of SESCOOPS LLC.

What are your thoughts on this major signing? Do you think this will shake things up? Share your opinions in the comments below!