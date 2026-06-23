TNA's highly anticipated debut on AMC was a momentous occasion, but it was marred by visa delays that kept several key talents from joining the show. While Steve Maclin's absence was notable, it was just the tip of the iceberg. According to Fightful Select, a number of wrestlers and agents faced visa issues that couldn't be resolved in time, including Dani Luna. This meant that some of the biggest names in the industry, like Xia Li and The IInspiration, were able to make it, but others, such as AJ Styles, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Hardy, were unfortunately absent. Despite the setback, TNA still delivered an impressive show with marquee matches and surprises, setting the tone for its new era on mainstream TV. However, fans are left wondering how these absences will impact the early storylines and momentum. Will the missing talents return soon, and how will their absence affect the show's trajectory? Stay tuned to Ringside News for live play-by-play coverage and post-show results, and let us know in the comments what you think about these visa delays and their potential impact on TNA's rollout on AMC.
TNA's AMC Debut: Visa Delays and Notable Absences (2026)
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