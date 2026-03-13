TJ Maxx Opens Iconic NYC Store: Retail Apocalypse or Strategic Move? | Herald Square Revival (2026)

The retail landscape is in flux, with a wave of closures and bankruptcies sweeping the industry. But amidst this turmoil, Marshalls' sister store, TJ Maxx, is making a bold move. It's set to open its first location in New York City in over a decade, a strategic move that could signal a resurgence in the iconic shopping district of Herald Square. But is this a sign of resilience or a desperate attempt to stay afloat? The answer lies in the details, and we're here to unravel them.