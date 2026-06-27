Titans' Search for New Offensive Coordinator: Kingsbury, Stenavich, and Lewis Interview Insights (2026)

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for some crucial interviews as they search for their next offensive coordinator. But here's where it gets interesting: According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the Titans are set to meet with three highly qualified candidates: Kliff Kingsbury, Adam Stenavich, and Thad Lewis. And this is the part most people miss...

Kliff Kingsbury, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, is a well-known name in the NFL. After his departure from Washington, Kingsbury has been linked to several head coaching opportunities. A recent report suggests that if Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb lands a head coaching job, Kingsbury could be his top choice for offensive coordinator.

Adam Stenavich, the current offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Since 2022, Stenavich has been instrumental in shaping the Packers' offense. Now, he has the chance to join Robert Saleh's staff and call plays for the Titans.

Thad Lewis, a former quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has also been invited for an interview. Lewis has been a part of Tampa's staff since 2020 and has spent the last three seasons in the quarterback coach role.

The Titans' decision will have a significant impact on their offensive strategy. So, what do you think? Who do you think is the best fit for the Titans' offensive coordinator position? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's spark a discussion!