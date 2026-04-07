Titans Release Lloyd Cushenberry and Xavier Woods (2026)

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the NFL, the Tennessee Titans are parting ways with two key players, raising questions about the team's future strategy and financial priorities. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a bold step toward rebuilding, or a risky gamble that could backfire? Let’s dive into the details.

The Titans, who signed center Lloyd Cushenberry to a four-year, $50 million contract in 2024, are now releasing him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. What’s surprising is the reason behind the move: Cushenberry is being cut with a failed physical designation, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This decision comes despite Cushenberry’s impressive resume, which includes starting all 57 games during his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos. However, his time in Tennessee was marred by injuries, including a torn Achilles in Week 9 of his first season and a recent shoulder surgery. While Rapoport suggests Cushenberry will recover fully by next season, the Titans seem unwilling to wait.

And this is the part most people miss: Cushenberry’s release isn’t just about his health. His performance in 2025 ranked him 34th out of 37 centers, according to Pro Football Focus. Is this a case of the Titans cutting their losses, or are they undervaluing a player who’s proven his potential in the past? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Adding to the shakeup, safety Xavier Woods is also being released. Woods, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal in 2023, started 10 of 11 games in 2025 before a hamstring injury ended his season. Despite a solid stat line—39 tackles, three passes defensed, two interceptions, and a sack—his PFF ranking of 43rd among 91 safeties may have influenced the Titans’ decision. Here’s the kicker: Woods’ departure clears $3.82 million in cap space, but it also leaves a $1 million dead cap hit. Is this a smart financial move, or are the Titans sacrificing depth for dollars?

Financially, the Titans are in a strong position. With an NFL-leading $103.5 million in cap space before these moves, general manager Mike Borgonzi now has even more flexibility to reshape the roster. Cushenberry’s release adds $3.42 million to the team’s books, though it comes with a hefty $9.05 million in dead money. But here’s the million-dollar question: Will Borgonzi use this windfall to address the team’s glaring weaknesses, or will the Titans remain stuck in their two-year slump of 3-14 seasons?

As Cushenberry and Woods hit free agency, their futures remain uncertain. Cushenberry, a former third-round pick from LSU, will likely attract interest from teams willing to bet on his recovery. Woods, a late-round 2017 draft pick who’s started for most of his career, could still be a valuable addition to a secondary in need of experience. But what about the Titans? Are they making the right moves to turn their franchise around, or are they simply clearing the deck for an uncertain future? Weigh in below—this is one debate you won’t want to miss!