Titans OC Brian Daboll's Secret Plan: Cam Ward Draft Story | NFL News (2026)

The 2025 NFL Draft was a pivotal moment for the Tennessee Titans, who made a bold move to secure their future at the quarterback position. But here's where it gets intriguing: Titans OC Brian Daboll, formerly with the Giants, had a surprising role in this draft drama.

Mike Borgonzi, Titans general manager, revealed that Daboll, along with quarterbacks coach Shane Tierney, had their eyes on Cam Ward during the previous year's draft process. In a twist of fate, Daboll attempted to persuade Borgonzi not to draft Ward, only to see the Titans snag him with the top pick! This move thwarted Daboll's potential plans with the Giants.

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Borgonzi recounted, "Brian tried to convince me not to take him last year, and I still joke about it." But the joke's on Daboll, as he now finds himself coaching the very quarterback he tried to steer away from. This is where the story takes an unexpected turn.

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With the Giants missing out on Ward, they selected Abdul Carter and later drafted Jaxson Dart. Dart shows promise, but Daboll's departure from the Giants mid-season meant he wouldn't guide Dart's development. Instead, he's now with the Titans, eager to mentor Ward.

Daboll's admiration for Ward is no secret. During his introduction as Titans OC, he emphasized that Ward was a significant reason for joining the team. Despite a challenging rookie season, Ward finished strong, showcasing his potential. This potential, coupled with his recovery from a shoulder injury, has the Titans excited.

As Ward's shoulder heals and the offseason begins, Daboll can finally work with the quarterback he once tried to dissuade the Titans from drafting. And this is the part most people miss—the intriguing journey of a coach and his unintended quarterback protégé.

But was it really a mistake for Daboll to try and convince Borgonzi not to draft Ward? Could it have been a strategic move to ensure he'd have the opportunity to coach Ward in the future? The plot thickens, leaving fans and experts alike with plenty to discuss. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Titans OC Brian Daboll's Secret Plan: Cam Ward Draft Story | NFL News (2026)

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