Tinubu Third Term Push: Oluwo Says Nigerians May Demand Constitutional Amendment (2026)

The Tinubu Effect: A Leadership Paradox in Nigeria

There’s something deeply intriguing about the way leadership narratives unfold in Nigeria. Recently, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, floated an idea that’s both audacious and unsettling: Nigerians might push for a constitutional amendment to allow President Bola Tinubu a third term. Personally, I think this suggestion reveals far more about the country’s political psyche than it does about Tinubu’s leadership. What makes this particularly fascinating is how quickly the conversation shifts from policy impact to tenure extension—a pattern that’s all too familiar in African politics.

The Cult of the Strongman



One thing that immediately stands out is the Oluwo’s characterization of Tinubu as a ‘decisive leader’ who has laid a ‘renewed foundation of hope.’ From my perspective, this kind of praise is less about Tinubu’s actual achievements and more about the cultural craving for a strongman figure. Nigeria, like many post-colonial nations, has a history of romanticizing leaders who appear to take bold, unilateral actions. What many people don’t realize is that this narrative often overshadows the structural challenges that no single leader can fix overnight.

Tinubu’s economic reforms—exchange rate unification, fuel subsidy removal, and increased oil output—are undoubtedly significant. But if you take a step back and think about it, these are long-overdue measures that previous administrations either avoided or botched. The real question is: Why does Tinubu get credit for doing what needed to be done, while his predecessors were labeled as weak? This raises a deeper question about how we evaluate leadership in Nigeria—are we rewarding action, or are we just starved for any sign of progress?

The Numbers Game



A detail that I find especially interesting is the Oluwo’s emphasis on foreign reserves jumping from $1 billion to over $49.5 billion. On the surface, this looks like a triumph. But what this really suggests is how fragile Nigeria’s economy remains. A single policy shift shouldn’t be able to swing reserves so dramatically unless the system was fundamentally broken to begin with. In my opinion, this isn’t a testament to Tinubu’s genius as much as it is an indictment of the systemic failures he inherited.

Moreover, the focus on economic indices like the naira’s stability feels premature. Yes, these are positive signs, but they’re also low-hanging fruit in a country where poverty rates remain staggering. If you ask me, the true test of Tinubu’s leadership isn’t in the numbers—it’s in whether these reforms translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. And that’s a verdict we won’t be able to deliver for years.

The Third Term Temptation



The idea of a third term is where this discussion takes a dark turn. Nigeria’s constitution explicitly limits presidents to two terms, and any attempt to change that would require a massive overhaul of the political system. What makes this particularly troubling is the historical precedent: across Africa, leaders who overstay their welcome often leave behind fractured nations. From my perspective, the Oluwo’s suggestion isn’t just about Tinubu—it’s about a political culture that prioritizes personalities over institutions.

What many people don’t realize is that the third term debate isn’t new. It’s a ghost that haunts Nigerian politics, resurfacing whenever a leader appears to be making progress. This pattern reveals a deeper anxiety: the fear that without a strongman at the helm, the country might revert to chaos. But if you take a step back and think about it, this is exactly the kind of thinking that undermines democracy.

The Broader Implications



This conversation isn’t just about Tinubu or Nigeria—it’s about the global struggle between strongman politics and democratic institutions. In an era where populism is on the rise, the temptation to consolidate power under a single leader is more seductive than ever. But in my opinion, this is a dangerous trade-off. Short-term stability under an authoritarian figure almost always comes at the cost of long-term resilience.

What this really suggests is that Nigeria, like many other nations, is at a crossroads. Will it double down on the cult of personality, or will it invest in building institutions that can outlast any single leader? Personally, I think the answer lies in how Nigerians choose to frame Tinubu’s legacy. If his reforms are seen as the work of a singular hero, the country risks repeating the same cycles of dependency. But if they’re viewed as the result of systemic changes, there’s hope for a more sustainable future.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on the Oluwo’s remarks, I’m struck by how much they reveal about the complexities of leadership in Nigeria. Tinubu’s presidency is a Rorschach test of sorts—what you see in him says more about your own beliefs than it does about his actual impact. From my perspective, the real challenge isn’t whether Tinubu deserves a third term, but whether Nigeria can break free from the strongman paradigm that has defined its politics for decades.

If you ask me, the most provocative idea here isn’t the possibility of a constitutional amendment—it’s the question of what kind of leadership Nigeria truly needs. Is it a charismatic figure who can push through tough reforms, or is it a system that can sustain progress regardless of who’s in charge? Personally, I think the answer is clear. But whether Nigeria will choose that path remains to be seen.