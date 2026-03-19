Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' Coming to China Theatres! | Oscar-Nominated Drama Release (2026)

Get ready to witness a cinematic phenomenon as Timothée Chalamet’s critically acclaimed film, Marty Supreme, prepares to conquer Chinese theaters! But here’s where it gets exciting: this isn’t just another movie release—it’s a cultural milestone. Distributed by China Film Group with promotional backing from Wanda Film, the A24 drama is set to captivate audiences in one of the world’s largest film markets. Starring the four-time Oscar nominee Chalamet, Marty Supreme has already made waves globally, earning nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Josh Safdie, and Best Actor for Chalamet himself. This sports drama has not only wowed critics but also shattered box office records, becoming A24’s highest-grossing domestic release and poised to be their biggest global hit yet.

And this is the part most people miss: Chalamet’s connection with Chinese audiences runs deeper than you might think. His role as a producer on the film, alongside Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Anthony Katagas, underscores his commitment to storytelling. But it’s his previous blockbuster, Dune: Part Two, that cemented his popularity in China, raking in a staggering $49 million when Wanda Film released it in March 2024. In a heartfelt statement, Chalamet shared, ‘Producing Marty Supreme has been a deeply meaningful experience for me, and I’m genuinely thrilled to be working with Wanda Film to bring the film to audiences in China. I can’t wait for Chinese audiences to experience Marty Supreme and to be part of its continued journey around the world.’

The film’s accolades don’t stop at acting and directing—its nine Oscar nominations span cinematography, editing, production design, casting, costume design, and original screenplay. Each element of Marty Supreme has been meticulously crafted, making its theatrical release in China a highly anticipated event. While an official release date remains under wraps, A24 has already unveiled a striking poster tailored for the Chinese market, building buzz among eager fans.

But here’s the controversial question: Can Marty Supreme replicate the success of Dune: Part Two in China, or will it carve out its own unique path? With its blend of gripping storytelling, stellar performances, and technical brilliance, the film is undoubtedly a strong contender. Yet, the Chinese market is notoriously unpredictable, and even the biggest stars can’t guarantee a hit. What do you think? Will Marty Supreme resonate with Chinese audiences, or will it face unexpected challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!