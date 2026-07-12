Time Trials Deliver NCAA Cuts, Big Drops Across ACC, SEC, Big Ten (2026)

Time trials at major swimming championships are a thrilling, yet often overlooked, spectacle. With swimmers at their peak, ready to push their limits, the atmosphere is electric. This week, the ACC, SEC, and Big Ten conferences have witnessed some remarkable performances, and we're here to dive into the details and uncover the stories behind these impressive swims.

The Uruguayan Speedster

Diego Aranda, a freshman at Virginia Tech, has made waves (pun intended!) at the ACC Championships. In a solo time trial, Aranda clocked an impressive 19.16 in the 50-meter freestyle, shattering his previous mark of 19.50 set in the prelims. This swim not only secured his first-ever NCAA qualifying time but also established a new personal best, a full seven-tenths of a second faster than his previous lifetime best of 19.86.

Aranda's performance, combined with that of his teammate Brendan Whitfield, who tied for second in the 50 free final with a blazing 18.71, puts the Virginia Tech men's team in a strong position to secure their first relay NCAA cut this season. It's an exciting prospect for the team and their fans!

French Freshman Sensation

At the Big Ten Championships, Lucie Delmas, a freshman from Wisconsin, made a splash (another swimming pun!) in the 200-meter butterfly. She dropped an incredible half-second off her personal best, clocking a 1:55.56 and securing her spot under the NCAA qualifying time. Delmas, a native of France, is now seeded fifth in the individual 200 fly on Saturday and is poised to make a significant impact for the Badgers.

More Highlights from the ACC and SEC

The ACC and SEC time trials also produced some standout swims. Sydney Griscavage, a senior at Cal, had a strong 50 free time trial, touching the wall at 22.21, just under the NCAA cut of 22.28. This was an improvement on her prelims time and within a whisker of her lifetime best. Griscavage's performance contributed to Cal's 'A' 200 free relay team, which placed fifth on Wednesday with a time well under the NCAA cut.

At the SEC Championships, Delaney Franklin, a junior at South Carolina, crushed her lifetime best in the 200 fly, breaking the two-minute barrier for the first time with a 1:57.60. Her teammate, freshman Molly Yacoviello, finished second in the same event, just a second off her best time from the fall.

These time trials have been a showcase of talent and determination, with swimmers pushing themselves to new heights. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of these athletes and their teams.

And this is the part most people miss... the human stories behind these swims. Annika Johnson, our reporter, is here to bring you those stories. Annika, a native of Fullerton, California, majored in Writing and Rhetoric at Scripps College while swimming for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Her passion for swimming and writing led her to join SwimSwam as a reporter in 2020. Annika's work has also been featured in prestigious publications like the Los Angeles Times and The Student Life newspaper.

So, what do you think? Are you inspired by these swimmers' journeys? Do you have any predictions for the upcoming races? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Let's keep the swimming spirit alive and celebrate these incredible athletes!