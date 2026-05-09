Timber-Framed Campus Hub: A Sensory Experience in Stockholm's Forest (2026)

The Stockholm School of Economics' forest campus has been enhanced with a new timber-framed hub, designed by local studios Johan Sundberg Arkitektur and Tengbom. The building, named Kursgården Kämpasten, offers a unique sensory experience, seamlessly blending with the picturesque surroundings of Lake Mälaren and the nearby woodland. This project was a response to the destruction of the campus' former catering building by fire in 2018.

The design philosophy aimed to create a deeper connection between the course participants and the site. By using exposed pine and spruce structures, the studios crafted a bright, open interior framed by timber and concrete. The building's layout is strategically designed to foster a closer bond with the natural environment. The upper level provides expansive views of the forest and lake, while the lower level offers a more enclosed, intimate space with smooth wood ceilings.

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Johan Sundberg, founder of Johan Sundberg Arkitekter, emphasized the importance of reinforcing the sensory experience of Kämpasten. He stated, 'Our core concept was not merely to replace the lost function but to enhance the overall sensory experience.' The collaboration between the two studios was unique, with a shared vision for the building's design and construction, avoiding the common pitfall of passing the project between a 'design architect' and a 'production architect'.

The building's layout is a result of a strategic 'angular shift', creating a triangular space at its center. This space houses the bar, buffet areas, and a concrete stairwell, illuminated by a central strip of skylights. The interior finishes reflect the building's duality, with the timber frame exposed on the upper level and filled with panels on the lower level. This design choice allows the roof ridge to 'crack' open, forming a lantern that sends daylight into the deep center of the building.

Both studios have a strong track record in sustainable and innovative architecture. Johan Sundberg Arkitektur has designed a stilted holiday home clad in Siberian larch, while Tengbom has created its own studio building in Stockholm, featuring a demountable fit-out in a renovated 1930s factory. The photography showcasing the Kursgården Kämpasten project is by Erik Lefvander, capturing the building's unique blend of natural beauty and modern design.

Timber-Framed Campus Hub: A Sensory Experience in Stockholm's Forest (2026)

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