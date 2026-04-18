Tim Wellens' Epic Solo Win at Clásica Jaén 2025 - Gravel Cycling Highlights (2026)

Cycling fans, brace yourselves for a tale of grit, strategy, and sheer determination! Tim Wellens just delivered a masterclass in solo racing at the Clásica Jaén, leaving competitors in the dust with a breathtaking 54km breakaway. But here's where it gets controversial—was it sheer strength or tactical brilliance that secured his 42nd career victory? Let’s dive into the thrilling details.

The fifth edition of the Clásica Jaén unfolded on the rugged hills and gravel roads of Ubeda, Andalucía, with a 154km route that was 15km shorter than the previous year. From the starting gun, attacks were relentless, but the blistering pace prevented any early breakaway from sticking. Quinten Hermans (Pinarello-Q36.5) and Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) briefly escaped with 100km to go, only to be reeled back in as the peloton surged toward the first gravel sector at Vandelvira.

The race ignited on the uphill gravel stretch, where a 12-rider group, including heavyweights like Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), made a bold move. Yet, their lead was short-lived, as a larger group of 30 riders, including Wellens and four of his teammates, soon took control. And this is the part most people miss—Wellens’ strategic positioning within this group set the stage for his eventual triumph.

With 64km remaining, Wellens seized his moment, attacking alongside Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5). Though Donovan initially dropped him in the Mar de Olivos gravel sector, Wellens fought back, reclaiming the lead and launching a decisive solo attack. Meanwhile, the chase group, bolstered by riders like Tom Pidcock, struggled to close the gap as UAE Team Emirates-XRG expertly defended their leader’s advantage.

The Santa Eulalia gravel sector, with its brutal 9% gradient, shattered the chase group, leaving Pidcock and Hermans to lead the remnants. Yet, Wellens’ teammate played a crucial role in neutralizing their efforts, ensuring the Belgian’s lead remained intact. Even a late scare on a gravel sector with 16km to go couldn’t derail his victory.

As Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) attempted to revive the chase, Pidcock and others made desperate moves, but Wellens’ relentless pace sealed the deal. At 34, he claimed his first win of the season, leaving us all in awe.

But here’s the burning question: Did Wellens win because of his unmatched strength, or was it his team’s tactical genius that made the difference? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!