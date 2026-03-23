Tim Hortons Singapore is Now Halal-Certified! What’s on the Menu? (2026)

Get ready for a tasty treat, because Tim Hortons Singapore has just made a big move! The Canadian coffeehouse chain has officially earned its halal certification, opening up a world of delicious possibilities for Muslim foodies. But here's where it gets controversial...

In a recent press release, Tim Hortons proudly announced its halal certification from Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS), covering all its restaurants across Singapore. This exciting news comes just days after the start of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting for Muslims.

Tim Hortons Singapore took to Instagram to share the good news: "It's official! Tim Hortons Singapore is now HALAL CERTIFIED! Join the Tims fam, everyone!"

The brand first opened its doors in Singapore at VivoCity in November 2023, and has since expanded to 17 outlets islandwide, including popular spots like Jurong Point, Suntec City, and Plaza Singapura.

Founded in Canada back in 1964, Tim Hortons is a beloved coffee and comfort food destination, known for its coffee, baked goods, and breakfast sandwiches. With over 6,000 restaurants worldwide, including in Canada, the US, and several Asian countries, Tim Hortons has become a global phenomenon.

In Singapore, Tim Hortons has gained a reputation for its authentic Canadian treats, like the iconic Timbits (bite-sized doughnut bliss), mouth-watering cakes and tarts, and blended coffee drinks like the Iced Capp. And let's not forget their savoury menu items, like the grilled sandwiches with that signature cheese pull that's sure to satisfy any craving.

So, what do you think about Tim Hortons' halal certification? Is this a welcome move for food diversity, or do you have concerns? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Remember, at the heart of every great meal is the joy of sharing and celebrating together. So, let's embrace the diversity and enjoy the deliciousness that Tim Hortons has to offer!