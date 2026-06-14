TikTokers Migrate to UpScrolled: The Rise of a New Social Media Platform (2026)

In light of recent developments, TikTok users are making the transition to a new social media platform known as UpScrolled. This shift follows significant changes in TikTok’s ownership within the United States, raising concerns about censorship and data management.

UpScrolled is designed as a versatile space for sharing images, videos, and written content, with a strong emphasis on remaining non-partisan concerning political matters. Its mission is to foster an environment where everyone can express their ideas freely while ensuring that all posts have equal visibility.

As of now, UpScrolled has reached the 12th position in the Apple App Store rankings, indicating a surge in user activity that the platform is working tirelessly to accommodate. In a candid acknowledgment of the overwhelming response, UpScrolled posted on Bluesky, stating, "You showed up so fast our servers tapped out," and reassured users that enhancements are being implemented.

Prominent figures, such as journalist Taylor Lorenz, have publicly shared their decision to migrate to UpScrolled due to the recent takeover by Oracle and a consortium of investors that has raised alarms about potential content moderation issues on TikTok. Additionally, many US users encountered technical difficulties with the TikTok app shortly after this acquisition, a disruption that TikTok attributed to a power outage affecting one of its data centers.

Founded in 2025 by Issam Hijazi—who brings a multicultural background as a Palestinian-Jordanian-Australian technologist—UpScrolled aims to empower users to share their thoughts freely. The platform's official website emphasizes its commitment to political neutrality, the absence of shadowbanning practices, and a dedication to social responsibility. Users will find an interface reminiscent of both Instagram and X, enabling them to post and explore a variety of content types, including photos, videos, and text, along with the ability to message others privately.

This isn’t the first instance of mass migration towards alternative social media platforms. Last year, a similar trend emerged when TikTok users flocked to apps like RedNote in response to a proposed ban on TikTok, while other platforms such as Bluesky and Mastodon gained traction among users seeking alternatives to X.

As the landscape of social media continues to evolve, it begs the question: how will these shifts impact user experience and freedom of expression? Are users ready to embrace new platforms that promise a different approach to content sharing? We invite your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!