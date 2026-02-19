TikTok Under Fire: EU's Plan to Curb Addictive Design (2026)

TikTok may soon be compelled to alter its app to reduce user addiction, following indications from the European Commission that it has violated the EU's digital safety regulations. The commission's initial ruling pointed out that the widely used application has not sufficiently evaluated how its design could potentially harm the physical and mental health of users, particularly children and vulnerable individuals.

The European Commission, which oversees the implementation of these regulations, highlighted that TikTok boasts over a billion users globally. It noted that the platform's design elements, which continually provide users with new content, contribute to a cycle of endless scrolling, effectively putting users' brains into what can be described as 'autopilot mode.' This behavior, according to the commission, poses risks of compulsive usage and diminished self-control among users.

Moreover, the preliminary assessment criticized TikTok for overlooking signs of excessive use, especially concerning the amount of time minors spend on the app late at night. The commission is contemplating imposing changes to the app’s design, which could include modifications to its influential algorithm that curates content for users.

In a statement, the commission expressed, "At this stage, we believe TikTok must modify the core structure of its service." They proposed disabling certain addictive features like the ‘infinite scroll’ option over time, introducing effective ‘screen time breaks’—including during nighttime hours—and recalibrating its recommendation system to mitigate these issues.

Furthermore, the commission underscored that TikTok's current safety measures seem insufficient, specifically calling out its screen time management and parental control tools for failing to adequately address the risks related to the app's addictive nature. They noted that the screen time management options were too easy to dismiss, and that parental controls required considerable effort to set up, making them less effective.

It's important to emphasize that these preliminary viewpoints do not determine the final outcome of the investigation, and TikTok will have the opportunity to contest these findings.

Advocates for online safety have been urging lawmakers to address the features within social media platforms that keep users engaged for extended periods. One prominent advocate, Beeban Kidron, a crossbench peer in the UK and leading figure in the discussion about online safety, has called upon the British government to "detoxify the dopamine loops" associated with addictive social media applications.

Violations of the Digital Services Act can lead to fines of up to 6% of a company’s annual revenue, along with the potential requirement for redesigning the app. Although TikTok does not disclose its revenue figures, estimates from the World Advertising Research Centre suggest that the platform could generate approximately $35 billion (£26 billion) in revenue this year.

In response to the commission’s findings, TikTok firmly rejected their claims. A spokesperson for the company stated, "The commission's preliminary conclusions offer a fundamentally incorrect and baseless portrayal of our platform. We will take every necessary step to contest these findings by all available means."

Last year, Elon Musk’s platform X was hit with a €120 million (£104 million) penalty for violating the DSA, marking the first fine under this legislation. These infractions included accusations of providing a misleading blue-tick verification badge and hindering research regarding the advertisements featured on the site.