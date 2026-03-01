The Tigers, along with eight other Major League Baseball (MLB) teams, have canceled their TV contracts with FanDuel Sports Network, citing financial uncertainty and the potential for the network's parent company, Main Street Sports Group, to cease operations in 2026. This decision comes as the regional sports network industry faces financial challenges, with reported missed payments to MLB teams in recent weeks. The Tigers, owned by the Ilitch family, have been preparing for alternative broadcast options, including bringing play-by-play man Jason Benetti in-house. This move provides flexibility for 2026, allowing the Tigers to explore more over-the-air telecasts or streaming through MLB's platform, which the league is prepared to handle, as confirmed by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The RSN industry has been struggling due to the shift towards streaming services, and FanDuel Sports Network has faced challenges in maintaining its subscription offerings. The Tigers previously threatened to leave FanDuel after the 2024 season but returned for 2025 at a reduced rights fee. With the potential for further reductions, an exit in 2026 seems more likely. The exact value of the TV rights fee for the Tigers is unknown, but it's significantly lower than it was a decade ago. This transition to MLB's broadcast umbrella could offer stability, but it may not match the profitability of past rights deals in the short term. The Red Wings and Pistons, also owned by the Ilitch family, have returned to FanDuel Sports Network for the current season at reduced fees. The future of Main Street Sports Group remains uncertain, with ongoing talks about potential buyers, including DAZN and Fubo, though the process has faced some setbacks.
Tigers Cancel TV Contract: What This Means for MLB Fans (2026)
