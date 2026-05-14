Tiger Woods' Career Grand Slam: Top 50 Defining Moments Countdown (Part 4) (2026)

Tiger Woods Rings in 50 with a Legacy of Triumphs, Tribulations, and Unforgettable Drama—But Can One Man Truly Rewrite Golf's Destiny?

Imagine turning 50 and reflecting on a life that's reshaped an entire sport, filled with jaw-dropping victories, heart-wrenching defeats, and whispers of scandal that still echo today. As Tiger Woods celebrates this milestone on December 30, we're peeling back the layers of his extraordinary journey, ranking his top 50 defining moments—from electrifying wins and savvy business moves to crushing setbacks, injuries, and those headline-grabbing controversies that divided fans. It's a rollercoaster that redefined golf, and trust us, the twists ahead will keep you hooked.

We've already shared Part 1 (https://www.si.com/golf/why-tiger-woods-return-scandal-defining-career-moments-top-50-countdown), Part 2 (https://www.si.com/golf/tiger-woods-entered-spotlight-age-2-top-50-countdown), and Part 3 (https://www.si.com/golf/tiger-woods-major-titles-shots-still-on-replay-top-50-countdown) of this countdown, spotlighting the highs and lows that make Woods's story unlike any other. Now, let's dive into Numbers 20 through 11, exploring more peaks and valleys that shaped golf's most iconic figure. And this is the part most people miss—how even the smallest decisions, like turning pro, set off seismic shifts in a career.

Just days after securing his third U.S. Amateur victory, Woods kept his future plans under wraps, though whispers of a professional leap had been circulating for ages. His father, Earl, had quietly lined up sponsor exemptions for several PGA Tour events in the fall—tournaments he wouldn't touch if he headed back to Stanford for more college play. Remember, landing a massive five-year, $40 million endorsement deal isn't something you whip up overnight; it requires months of negotiations and foresight. Woods was probably set to go pro no matter the amateur outcome, and that epic comeback win he achieved? It's coming up later in our countdown, a testament to his early grit.

At a Nike press conference just one day before the tournament, Woods uttered those now-famous words: 'Hello, world.' And boy, did the world listen. — Bob Harig

But here's where it gets controversial—did Woods's pro debut change golf forever for the better, or did it usher in an era of over-commercialization that diluted the sport's purity? We'll leave that debate for the comments.

Tiger made history at the first U.S. Open held on a genuinely public course, dominating Bethpage Black from wire to wire. He held a commanding four-stroke lead over Sergio Garcia heading into the final round, while Phil Mickelson staged a valiant surge, earning his 'man of the people' nickname, only to fall three back. This marked Woods's second U.S. Open win and his second major that season, making him the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus in 1972 to claim both the Masters and U.S. Open in one year. — Bob Harig

To put it simply for beginners, majors are the pinnacle of golf tournaments, like the Super Bowl of the sport, and winning two in a row showcased Woods's unmatched skill and mental toughness at a young age.

Securing a victory at St. Andrews, the birthplace of golf, is already a monumental feat. Doing it twice? That's entering legendary territory, a realm Woods inhabited during his prime. His five-shot triumph in 2005 over Colin Montgomerie felt effortless, positioning him as just the fifth player ever to conquer the Old Course twice. — Jeff Ritter

From 1998 to 2005, Woods achieved something truly astonishing: he never missed a single 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour, a streak of 142 in a row that demolished Byron Nelson's record of 113 (back when cuts were based on payouts). Even Jack Nicklaus's longest streak was 'only' 105. For those new to golf, a cut means advancing to the weekend rounds; missing it is like being eliminated early in a tournament. Woods's run ended at Nelson's own event, with a bogey on the last hole costing him a spot. Interestingly, earlier this year, Xander Schauffele reached halfway to Woods's mark, proving just how rare that level of consistency remains. — Bob Harig

NBC commentator Gary Koch captured a moment for the ages, repeatedly calling Woods's serpentine 60-foot birdie putt on Sawgrass's notorious 17th hole 'better than most' as it snaked from the green's depths to the pin. That stroke helped Woods, partnered with Phil Mickelson, card a 66 in the third round, closing the gap to leader Jerry Kelly by two shots. He followed with a 67 in the final round for a one-stroke edge over Vijay Singh, marking back-to-back wins after his Bay Hill triumph the week before. Two weeks later, he'd claim the Masters, capping what fans call the 'Tiger Slam.' — Bob Harig

For golf newcomers, think of a putt as the delicate art of rolling the ball into the hole—Sawgrass's 17th is infamous for its island green, making such a long putt like threading a needle in a hurricane.

Woods often relied on raw power for his major wins, but Royal Liverpool demanded finesse, with its maze of bunkers and out-of-bounds hazards. He adapted masterfully, using only one driver all week to emphasize accuracy. The final round was nail-biting; Sergio Garcia, clad all in yellow, faltered in their pairing, while Chris DiMarco surged, narrowing Woods's lead to one on the back nine. But Woods rallied with birdies on 14, 15, and 16 to clinch it. In a rare emotional display, he embraced caddie Steve Williams and wept longer than after any prior major. Understandably so—this was his first win since his father's death earlier that year. — Jeff Ritter

Expanding on this, the emotional toll of personal loss adding depth to victory reminds us that even champions are human, a lesson that can resonate beyond the course.

Ten major championships had passed since Woods's 1997 Masters win without another title, sparking doubts about when he'd secure number two. Enter 19-year-old phenom Sergio Garcia, who tested Woods fiercely in the final round at Medinah until a crucial par putt on the 71st hole sealed the deal. This victory ignited a hot streak of seven majors in 11 starts for Woods. As for Garcia, he wouldn't claim his first until age 37 at the 2017 Masters—a delay that fuels debates about pressure and timing in elite sports. — Bob Harig

2000 might just be Woods's zenith, his peak year of dominance. Fresh from obliterating the U.S. Open by 15 shots (we'll cover that soon), he arrived at St. Andrews for his inaugural Open Championship and demolished the Old Course with a 19-under performance, winning by eight—the biggest margin since 1900. This triumph completed his career Grand Slam, making him the youngest ever to do so, and set the stage for the 'Tiger Slam' by adding the PGA Championship in August and Masters the next April, holding all four majors simultaneously.

One stat stands out: he avoided every bunker across four rounds, a feat that screams total command. But here's where it gets controversial—was this dominance a mark of genius, or did it stifle competition by making golf seem unwinnable for others? — Jeff Ritter

Woods has had epic major duels, but his clash with journeyman Tim Herron at Torrey Pines stands out as one of the greatest. Herron, an underdog Cinderella, matched Woods stroke for stroke late, even forcing an 18-hole playoff. Woods, chasing a third consecutive major to pave the way for his Grand Slam at Augusta, countered with a stalking birdie putt that sank dramatically—the iconic Sports Illustrated cover photo of that moment is perhaps the coolest action shot of his career. He walked it in and, indeed, walked into history with the Tiger Slam. — Jeff Ritter

While en route to a video shoot in Los Angeles, mere days after his Genesis Invitational, Woods's Genesis SUV veered off a 45 mph road at 84-87 mph, slamming into a tree. No signs of braking from the solo driver emerged. He suffered severe leg injuries, compounded by recent back surgery rehab. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office drew criticism for an incomplete probe—no blood tests or phone records—and Woods declined to elaborate further. He eventually returned at the 2022 Masters. — John Schwarb

This crash, shrouded in mystery, sparks endless speculation: Was it simply an accident, or is there more to the story that Woods and authorities aren't telling? What do you think—does this incident tarnish his legacy, or does his comeback prove resilience? Share your thoughts in the comments; do you agree this was just bad luck, or suspect foul play? Could it have been avoided with better caution? Let's discuss!