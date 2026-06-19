Tiffani Thiessen's Tips for Healthy Eating, Sleep, and Hydration (2026)

Getting kids to embrace veggies can feel like an uphill battle, right? Especially when it comes to something as simple as a salad! But what if there was a surprisingly simple, and dare I say, delicious, way to get even the most reluctant eaters to reach for their greens? Actress Tiffani Thiessen, who we fondly remember from her iconic roles as Kelly Kapowski on “Saved by the Bell” and Valerie Malone on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has shared her ingenious strategy for transforming salad skeptics into salad lovers.

But here's where it gets controversial... Thiessen's secret weapon? Pizza! Yes, you read that right. She revealed to The Post that her go-to method for getting her 10-year-old son, Holt, to eat salad was to put it on his pizza. "I think the first time it kind of clicked [was when] I actually put salad on my pizza," Thiessen, now 52, explained. Her son’s reaction was one of delightful surprise: "Wait, you could do that?" To which she enthusiastically replied, "Of course, you can." The key, it seems, was a generous drizzle of ranch dressing, making the salad topping an instant hit. This creative approach has apparently stuck, with Holt happily eating salads ever since.

Thiessen herself is a genuine salad enthusiast, and it's not just because she partners with the packaged salad company Fresh Express. Her Instagram feed is a vibrant showcase of her culinary creativity, featuring mouthwatering salads like Italian chopped salad with shrimp, a decadent Caesar supreme salad with herby meatballs, and a flavorful Mediterranean charred vegetable salad with tzatziki vinaigrette. These aren't just simple side dishes; they're meals in themselves, bursting with fresh ingredients.

She maintains this healthy eating habit even while working on demanding film schedules. "During the week, when I can’t go out and I’m shooting really long hours, I definitely eat more salads," she noted. However, she believes in balance. "But then on the weekends, that’s where I give myself a little bit of grace, and I go out and have a restaurant meal with some friends who are in town or my castmates." This approach aligns with her 80/20 balance philosophy – 80% healthy choices like salads, and 20% for indulgences like Chinese food, oysters, and wine.

Beyond her culinary tricks, Thiessen emphasizes two other pillars of well-being: adequate sleep and ample hydration.

9021-H20: The Hydration Habit

Thiessen admits that staying hydrated wasn't always easy for her. "I know a lot of people who are not water drinkers, and I have to say there were moments where I was not a water drinker. I would have to put lemon in it," she shared. But through conscious effort, she cultivated the habit. "Then I just kind of forced myself into the habit of drinking water constantly. Now it’s like my body needs it, and so it’s not a chore anymore." While she keeps the exact amount she drinks from her Yeti water bottle private, she follows the advice of drinking half her weight in ounces. To ensure she's not up all night, she limits her water intake to a 12 to 15-hour window, cutting herself off by 7 p.m.

Saved by the alarm bells: The pursuit of peaceful sleep

Sleep is paramount for Thiessen, especially as she navigates her 50s. She aims for seven hours of sleep nightly, ideally eight, recognizing its crucial role in her well-being. Filming in Vancouver, with its often late-night shoots that can stretch until 3 or 4 a.m., presents a significant challenge. To combat this, she relies on a sound machine, a habit she’s maintained since her daughter Harper was born 15 years ago. She even travels with it! "Nothing against my husband — I love sleeping next to my husband, but he does snore," she confessed with a smile, referring to her husband, Brady Smith. For nights at home, she uses specialized wax-based earplugs that mold to her ears, ensuring a quiet and undisturbed sleep.

And this is the part most people miss... While Tiffani Thiessen's pizza-salad hack is undeniably clever, is it a sustainable long-term strategy for all children? Could this approach inadvertently create a preference for unhealthy bases over the nutritional benefits of vegetables themselves? What are your thoughts on this creative approach to picky eating? Let us know in the comments below!