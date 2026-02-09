Tibor Del Grosso Defends Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championship Title in Thrilling Race! (2026)

The Dutch Cyclo-cross National Championships just witnessed a thrilling showdown that left fans on the edge of their seats! Tibor Del Grosso didn't just win—he dominated in a race that was as tight as it was exhilarating. But here's where it gets controversial: was his victory a testament to sheer skill, or did his competitors' missteps play a bigger role than we realize?

Alpecin-Premier Tech's Tibor Del Grosso successfully defended his elite men's title on Sunday, delivering a powerhouse performance that cemented his status as a cyclo-cross titan. The race, held in Huijbergen, was a nail-biter from start to finish, with Del Grosso locked in a fierce battle against Pim Ronhaar and Lars van der Haar, both of Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions. Unlike the women's race, which saw Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado's assured solo victory, the men's event was a tug-of-war that kept spectators guessing until the very end.

From the get-go, Del Grosso set the pace, his motivation palpable as he surged ahead on the first lap. But this is the part most people miss: his lead wasn't just about speed—it was about strategy. Despite a minor setback when his chain dropped, forcing him to fix it mid-ride, Del Grosso maintained his composure. Ronhaar, however, was hot on his heels, turning the race into a high-stakes duel.

The middle laps were a masterclass in tension. Ronhaar closed the gap, catching Del Grosso at the start of the fourth lap and briefly taking the lead. But under Ronhaar's pressure, Del Grosso slipped, crashing momentarily. Did this stumble cost him the race, or was it a calculated risk to throw off his rival? Either way, Del Grosso recovered swiftly, refusing to let Ronhaar pull away.

As the race entered its final stages, the chasing pack, including Joris Nieuwenhuis, Van der Haar, and David Haverdings, loomed dangerously close. Sensing the threat, Del Grosso pushed harder, though a steep climb nearly derailed his efforts. With two laps remaining, the gaps were razor-thin, and the outcome was anyone's guess.

In the end, it was Del Grosso's resilience that paid off. On the final lap, while his competitors showed signs of fatigue, the 22-year-old held firm, crossing the line to retain his blue, white, and red jersey. Van der Haar, in his final Dutch championships after four previous wins, settled for silver, while Ronhaar took bronze after a rollercoaster performance.

But here's the question: Did Del Grosso truly outclass his rivals, or did their mistakes hand him the win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Results powered by FirstCycling (https://firstcycling.com/).

About the author: Matilda, an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK, joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. With a background as Racing News Editor at GCN and contributions to Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, and more, she brings a wealth of experience to her coverage. Specializing in women's cycling and sport, Matilda has reported from major events like the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France Femmes. A graduate in modern languages and sports journalism, her insights are as sharp as they are engaging.