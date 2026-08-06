Tiago Splitter: From Bulls Fan to Head Coach - What to Expect! (2026)

Tiago Splitter's appointment as the Chicago Bulls' head coach is an intriguing development, and it's not just because he's a former NBA champion. What makes this particularly fascinating is the unique perspective he brings to the team, shaped by his 'foxhole mentality' and a journey that has taken him from the hardwood to the sidelines. In my opinion, Splitter's story is a testament to the power of resilience and adaptability in the world of basketball coaching.

A Fan's Journey to the Coaching Seat

Splitter's passion for the Bulls is evident, and it's a passion that began long before his coaching career. Growing up in Brazil, he secretly watched Michael Jordan games at 1 am, hidden from his parents, which showcases his dedication and love for the sport. This personal connection to the team adds an interesting dynamic to his coaching role, as he now has a unique understanding of the Bulls' history and culture.

The Foxhole Mentality

The term 'foxhole mentality' is an intriguing one, and it's a concept that Splitter embraces. In my perspective, it refers to the idea of being in the trenches with your team, sharing their struggles and triumphs. Splitter's experience as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets and then as the head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers has given him a front-row seat to the challenges and rewards of coaching. This 'foxhole' experience is what makes him an ideal candidate for the Bulls, as he understands the importance of trust and unity within a team.

A Coaching Journey

Splitter's coaching journey began in 2019 with the Nets, but it was his time with the Trail Blazers that truly put him on the map. Taking over a team in disarray after Chauncey Billups' arrest, Splitter led the Blazers to a 42-40 record and a playoff appearance. This achievement is remarkable, and it showcases his ability to turn a struggling team into a competitive force. What many people don't realize is that Splitter's success wasn't just about winning games; it was about transforming a group of players and instilling a new culture.

A Vision for the Bulls

Splitter's vision for the Bulls is one of competitiveness and high standards. He wants to build a team that competes every night and sets the bar for excellence. This is an exciting prospect for Bulls fans, as it implies a commitment to winning and a desire to create a winning culture. However, it also raises a deeper question: How will Splitter's vision align with the team's current challenges and player dynamics?

The Bulls' Ground Floor

The Bulls are at a critical juncture, and Splitter's appointment comes at a time when the team is seeking a new direction. Executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham believes that Splitter is the right person to lead the Bulls through this transition. Graham's trust in Splitter is evident, and it's a trust that is well-deserved given Splitter's track record. The question now is whether Splitter can translate his success with the Blazers to the Bulls and create a similar impact.

A New Chapter

As Splitter takes the reins, he brings with him a unique perspective, a 'foxhole mentality', and a proven track record. His appointment is an exciting development for Bulls fans, and it's a development that could shape the team's future. In my opinion, Splitter's journey from fan to coach is a testament to the power of passion and adaptability in the world of basketball. Now, it's time to see if he can turn his vision into reality and lead the Bulls to new heights.