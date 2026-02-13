Thursday's Analyst Calls: Unveiling Insights on Nvidia, Tesla, and More (2026)

Thursday's market analysis is in, and it's packed with insights! We're diving deep into the biggest analyst calls of the day, featuring industry giants and their potential impacts. Get ready for a breakdown of key players and what the experts are saying.

Here's a quick look at the companies making headlines:

Nvidia

Tesla

Dell

Broadcom

Netflix

Boeing

Amazon

And more...

Want to stay ahead of the curve? Here's how to access more in-depth market analysis and resources:

Subscribe to CNBC PRO: Unlock exclusive market insights and analysis.

Unlock exclusive market insights and analysis. Join the Investing Club: Get expert investment guidance and strategies.

Looking for more information about CNBC and its services? Here's where you can find it:

Licensing & Reprints: Get permission to use CNBC content.

Get permission to use CNBC content. CNBC Councils: Explore industry-specific insights and networking opportunities.

Explore industry-specific insights and networking opportunities. Join the CNBC Panel: Share your opinions and help shape CNBC's content.

Share your opinions and help shape CNBC's content. Digital Products: Discover CNBC's digital offerings.

Discover CNBC's digital offerings. News Releases: Stay updated on CNBC's latest announcements.

Stay updated on CNBC's latest announcements. Closed Captioning: Access closed captioning for CNBC content.

Access closed captioning for CNBC content. Corrections: Report any factual errors.

Report any factual errors. About CNBC: Learn more about CNBC's mission and values.

Learn more about CNBC's mission and values. Internships: Explore internship opportunities at CNBC.

Explore internship opportunities at CNBC. Site Map: Navigate the CNBC website easily.

Navigate the CNBC website easily. Careers: Find job openings at CNBC.

Find job openings at CNBC. Help: Get assistance with any questions or issues.

Get assistance with any questions or issues. Contact: Reach out to CNBC directly.

Have a news tip? CNBC wants to hear from you. Get in touch through their dedicated news tip portal.

Stay informed with CNBC Newsletters! Sign up for free newsletters and get the latest market updates and insights delivered straight to your inbox.

Interested in advertising with CNBC? Contact them to learn more about advertising opportunities.

See Also AI Boom Drives Asian Markets, Dollar Strengthens as Fed Cut Bets Recede

Ad Choices: Understand your advertising choices.

Understand your advertising choices. Privacy Policy: Review CNBC's privacy policy.

Review CNBC's privacy policy. Your Privacy Choices: Manage your privacy settings.

Manage your privacy settings. CA Notice: Learn about California consumer privacy rights.

Learn about California consumer privacy rights. Terms of Service: Read the terms of service for CNBC.

© 2026 Versant Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Versant Media Company.

Data is a real-time snapshot. Data is delayed at least *15** minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.*

Market Data Terms of Use and Disclaimers

Data also provided by...

What are your thoughts on the analyst calls? Do you agree with the experts' assessments? Share your opinions in the comments below!