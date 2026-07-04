Thunder vs Suns Game 4: Can Phoenix Avoid a 3rd Straight Sweep? | NBA Playoffs 2024 (2026)

As the NBA playoffs heat up, the Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to make a statement. With their eyes set on a third consecutive first-round sweep, the Thunder are a force to be reckoned with. This team, led by the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been on a dominant run, and their performance in Game 3 was nothing short of spectacular.

Personally, I think the key to their success lies in Gilgeous-Alexander's exceptional talent and the team's collective mindset. His 42-point performance, coupled with his stellar shooting percentage, showcases his ability to rise to the occasion. The Thunder's guard, Alex Caruso, sums it up perfectly when he says he's no longer surprised by Gilgeous-Alexander's greatness, which is a testament to the player's consistency.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological aspect. Gilgeous-Alexander's 'eternal optimism' and competitive mindset are infectious, creating a winning culture within the team. It's this mental fortitude that allows him to perform at such a high level consistently. The Suns, on the other hand, are facing a daunting task. They must find a way to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander and disrupt the Thunder's rhythm if they want to avoid being swept for the second consecutive year.

In my opinion, the Suns' challenge goes beyond just defending against Gilgeous-Alexander. They need to find their own rhythm and identity. Phoenix has shown glimpses of brilliance, with Dillon Brooks leading the way, but they need more consistency and a collective effort to stand a chance.

One thing that immediately stands out is the injury concerns for both teams. The Suns are hoping for a boost with the potential return of Devin Booker and Grayson Allen, but their fitness levels are uncertain. Similarly, the Thunder are missing key players like Jalen Williams, which could impact their depth and rotation.

As we head into Game 4, the Thunder have the momentum and the advantage. However, basketball is a game of runs, and the Suns could still turn things around. It's a delicate balance between maintaining focus and not getting complacent for the Thunder. If they can keep their edge and continue to execute their game plan, they'll be well on their way to another sweep. But if the Suns can find their groove and exploit any weaknesses, we might see a more competitive series.

This series raises a deeper question about the nature of dominance in the NBA. Can a team truly dominate for an entire series, or are there always variables that can shift the momentum? It's an intriguing dynamic that adds an extra layer of excitement to these playoffs.