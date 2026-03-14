Thunder Sign Payton Sandfort to Two-Way Contract | Buddy Boeheim Waived (2026)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a bold move, signing Payton Sandfort to a two-way contract and releasing guard Buddy Boeheim. This news has sparked excitement and curiosity among NBA fans, especially with the intriguing contrast between these two players.

Payton Sandfort: Rising Star or Underrated Talent?

Sandfort, a 6'7" forward, has been making waves in the G-League with the Oklahoma City Blue. His rookie season stats are impressive, averaging 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. But his senior year at Iowa truly showcased his potential, with averages of 16.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

This signing could be a game-changer for the Thunder, as Sandfort's versatility and skill set could provide a much-needed boost to their lineup. However, it also raises questions about the team's strategy and the future of their roster.

The Controversial Move: Waiving Buddy Boeheim

Boeheim, signed to a two-way contract just a month ago, has now been waived by the Thunder. This decision has left many fans and analysts scratching their heads. Was it a mistake to sign him in the first place? Or is there a bigger plan at play?

And here's where it gets interesting: Boeheim's release could be a strategic move to make room for Sandfort's potential. The Thunder might be looking to develop a younger core, and Sandfort's youth and talent could be a key part of that vision. But it also leaves Boeheim's future uncertain, and many are wondering if this was the right call.

The Impact and Implications

This move has the potential to reshape the Thunder's future. With Sandfort's signing, the team gains a promising young player with a bright future. But it also means the Thunder are willing to make tough decisions and take risks to build their roster. The release of Boeheim, a more established player, shows that the team is not afraid to make controversial moves.

So, what do you think? Is this a smart move by the Thunder? Or are they taking a risky path? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. We'd love to hear your take on this intriguing NBA story!