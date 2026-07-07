Thule Widesky RTT Review: Easy Glamping Setup for Your Next Adventure (2026)

The Evolution of Glamping: Thule's Widesky RTT Revolutionizes Outdoor Adventures

Thule, a brand synonymous with outdoor gear, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Widesky RTT, taking glamping to new heights. This roof-top tent is a game-changer for adventure seekers, offering a seamless blend of convenience and sustainability.

Redefining Glamping Experiences

Glamping, a portmanteau of 'glamorous' and 'camping', has gained popularity as a way to experience nature without sacrificing comfort. Thule's Widesky RTT is a testament to this trend, providing an accessible and user-friendly solution for outdoor enthusiasts.

What makes this RTT particularly fascinating is its focus on simplicity. With a setup and takedown process that takes under ten minutes, it's a far cry from traditional camping routines. I believe this is a game-changer for those who want the freedom of the wilderness without the hassle of complex equipment. The assisted strut design is a brilliant feature, allowing campers to focus on their adventure rather than struggling with tent poles.

Lightweight and Sustainable Design

The Widesky's lightweight construction, weighing only 147 lbs, is a significant advantage. This feature ensures that almost any vehicle can accommodate it, making glamping accessible to a broader audience. Personally, I appreciate how Thule has considered the environmental impact by using recycled plastics for the ripstop canvas. It's a small detail, but it speaks volumes about the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Comfort and Functionality

Stepping inside the Widesky reveals a well-thought-out interior. The north-south arrangement and quilted mattress provide a cozy sleeping experience. The ability to prop up the mattress as a backrest is a unique touch, allowing campers to relax and enjoy the surroundings. However, one aspect that could be improved is the lack of AC or heating duct intake, which might be a concern in extreme weather conditions.

Comparing Market Offerings

Thule's Widesky stands out in the market, especially when compared to competitors like iKamper's Skycamp 4.0. While the Skycamp offers heating and cooling features, its higher price point might deter some buyers. Thule's Widesky, priced at $4,000, provides excellent value with its quick setup, recycled materials, and overall convenience.

The Future of Glamping

In my opinion, the Widesky represents a shift towards more user-friendly and sustainable outdoor gear. Thule has successfully addressed the growing demand for glamping experiences by offering a product that is both functional and environmentally conscious. This trend is likely to continue, with more brands focusing on simplicity and sustainability in their designs.

As an analyst, I predict that the Widesky will set a new standard for roof-top tents, inspiring future innovations in the glamping industry. The balance between comfort and environmental responsibility is a winning combination, ensuring that outdoor adventures remain accessible and enjoyable for generations to come.