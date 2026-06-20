Thriving Kids: Will Children with Autism and Developmental Delays Get the Support They Need? (2026)

The future of support for children with developmental delays and autism is a topic that demands our attention and thoughtful consideration. As an expert in this field, I find myself intrigued by the complexities and potential pitfalls of the proposed Thriving Kids program.

Navigating the Support System

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has been a lifeline for many families, providing essential support for children with disabilities. However, the government's new initiative, Thriving Kids, aims to redirect resources and support for children with 'mild to moderate' developmental delays and autism. This shift raises critical questions about the adequacy and accessibility of support for these children.

The Challenge of 'Moderate' Needs

One of the key concerns voiced by experts is the difficulty in categorizing children's support needs as 'low', 'moderate', or 'high'. Professor David Trembath, an autism researcher, highlights the fluid nature of these needs, which can vary depending on the environment and the strategies in place. He warns that children with 'moderate' needs may fall through the cracks, especially if their support requirements are underestimated.

"When they're in a context such as home, they can look like they're doing really well. But in the community, their needs can become more apparent." - Professor David Trembath

This perspective is echoed by Alice Tran, mother to Christian and Nik, who both have autism and developmental delays. Alice emphasizes the invisible challenges that aren't captured on paper, highlighting the constant support and supervision her sons require.

The Impact of Early Support

Early intervention and support are crucial for children's development. Professor Trembath argues that providing the right support at the right time can significantly reduce long-term needs. If children don't receive adequate support through Thriving Kids, their needs may escalate, potentially leading to a greater reliance on the NDIS in the future. This raises questions about the cost-saving goals of the program and the potential burden on families and the system.

Masking and Assessment Challenges

Another concern is the potential for autistic children to 'mask' their natural traits during assessments. Autistic advocate Clare Gibellini warns that this could lead to an underestimation of support requirements. She emphasizes the need to recognize the unique nature of autism, which can vary greatly depending on the individual and their environment.

"Autism doesn't fit in a box. We must ensure that children are not left out because they don't fit neatly into predefined categories." - Clare Gibellini

Unanswered Questions

Despite these concerns, the government has not provided clear answers regarding the assessment process, the proposed parenting courses, or the specific support that will be offered through Thriving Kids. This lack of transparency leaves families like Alice's feeling anxious and uncertain about their children's future support.

A Call for Tailored Support

Alice Tran emphasizes the importance of tailored support for her sons, highlighting that group therapies may not be effective for them. She expresses the need for support that considers the unique challenges and strengths of each child, and the importance of reducing the burden on parents who are already stretched thin.

In conclusion, the proposed Thriving Kids program raises valid concerns about the adequacy and accessibility of support for children with developmental delays and autism. As an expert, I believe that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be effective, and that the fluid nature of these children's needs requires a flexible and tailored support system. Further dialogue and consideration are needed to ensure that all children receive the support they deserve.