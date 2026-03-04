Thomas White's Oblique Strain: Impact on Marlins' Prospect and 2026 Season (2026)

Thomas White Suffers Oblique Strain

By Nick Deeds | at March 1, 2026 10:33am CDT

Left-handed pitching prospect Thomas White is sidelined by a grade one strain in his right oblique, ruling him out of further Spring Training appearances, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Louis Addeo-Weiss of Fish On First added that, per manager Clayton McCullough, White felt discomfort during his spring debut and faces a three- to four-week timeline before he can return to the mound.

This is a tough setback for the 21-year-old, who was selected in the first round by the Marlins in the 2023 draft and has since emerged as one of the sport’s top pitching prospects. After a strong showing in the lower minors in 2024, White carried that momentum into 2025 with an impressive 21-start run. He opened the season strong at High-A, earned a quick promotion to Double-A, and was utterly dominant there, posting a 1.59 ERA over 45 1/3 innings across ten starts. His elite peripherals included a 39.3% strikeout rate against a 12.6% walk rate, accompanied by a 2.24 FIP and a 2.54 xFIP, underscoring outstanding run prevention and swing-and-miss potential.

That Double-A performance earned White a brief look at Triple-A late in the season and an invitation to big-league camp this spring. In his first spring outing, White yielded two runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in a single inning, a showing likely hampered by the oblique strain now known to have been affecting him. He will spend the balance of Spring Training rehabbing the injury in hopes of returning soon after minor-league games begin. While in camp with the Marlins, White never had a firm opening-day roster path, given the presence of Sandy Alcantara, Eury Pérez, Max Meyer, Braxton Garrett, Chris Paddack, and Janson Junk on the depth chart.

That hierarchy could shift during the season if White stays healthy and builds on last year’s progress. His two Triple-A starts last year were a mixed bag: he displayed an astonishing 42.5% strikeout rate but also a high 25% walk rate. While the sample size was tiny, it’s clear he’ll need to tighten control to translate that stuff into sustained big-league success. Overall, White walked 13.6% of minor-league batters last year and will need to refine his command before he can climb to the majors and fulfill longtime expectations of becoming a future front-of-rotation option for Miami.

Looking ahead, White should be joined in the Triple-A rotation by fellow top prospect Robby Snelling, who split last year between Double-A and Triple-A and is also on the early radar for a big-league call. On paper, White and Snelling appear blocked in Miami, but off-season trades of Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers opened up some innings opportunities. In addition, the injury histories of Garrett, Pérez, and Alcantara suggest there could be open innings for White and Snelling once they’re ready to take the next step.

