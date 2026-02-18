Thomas Frank's Future at Tottenham: Board Discussions After Newcastle Defeat (2026)

Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur's manager, faced a barrage of questions following the team's defeat to Newcastle United. Amidst the post-match scrutiny, Frank addressed his future and the team's performance, offering a glimpse into the internal discussions with the board.

Despite the recent setbacks, Frank expressed confidence in his role for the upcoming North London derby against Arsenal. He revealed that he had engaged in talks with the board on Monday, indicating a proactive approach to addressing the team's challenges. When asked about his job security, Frank remained composed, stating, 'No. I spoke to them yesterday, so no.'

Frank acknowledged the team's precarious league position, emphasizing the need for collective effort to improve. He refrained from labeling the situation as a direct relegation battle, instead focusing on the collective responsibility to turn the tide. The manager's commitment to turning the team's fortunes around was evident, despite the pressure and public scrutiny.

The article also featured insights from Les Ferdinand, a former Tottenham Hotspur striker, who called for 'desperate measures' to address the team's struggles. Ferdinand highlighted the need for a shift in confidence and performance, particularly in the absence of key creative players. The boos from the home support served as a stark reminder of the team's current challenges, prompting calls for immediate action to restore faith and results.

As the speculation surrounding the next Tottenham manager continues, the odds favor a return to the club for a former player, with a former Barcelona, Leeds United, and Manchester United manager also in the running. The article concluded by inviting readers to engage in the ongoing debate, encouraging them to share their thoughts on the team's future and the potential impact of these managerial changes.

