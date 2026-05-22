Thin Lizzy Debut Album Reissue: A Deep Dive into the Super Deluxe Edition! (2026)

Table of Contents
The Reissue: A Journey Back in Time Unveiling the Extras Packaging and Presentation A Variety of Formats A Limited-Edition Treat Availability and Pricing A Deeper Dive Final Thoughts References

In the world of music and nostalgia, the upcoming reissue of Thin Lizzy's debut album is a fascinating development. This iconic band's early work is about to be revisited and reimagined, offering a unique glimpse into the evolution of their sound.

The Reissue: A Journey Back in Time

Thin Lizzy's self-titled debut, originally released in 1971, is set to make a grand return with a series of reissues, including a 3CD+blu-ray box set, a 4LP vinyl box, and even a limited-edition SDE exclusive blu-ray. What makes this reissue particularly intriguing is the inclusion of the original lineup: Philip Lynott, Eric Bell, and Brian Downey.

Unveiling the Extras

Beyond the original album, fans can expect a treasure trove of additional content. The box set features the 'New Day' EP, non-album tracks, outtakes, and BBC sessions. A highlight is the inclusion of brand-new mixes by Richard Whittaker, offering a fresh perspective on these classic tracks.

Packaging and Presentation

The attention to detail extends to the packaging. Presented in a 10-inch package with a 40-page booklet, the reissue provides an immersive experience. The liner notes, penned by Mark Blake of Mojo, promise to offer an insightful journey through the band's early days.

A Variety of Formats

For collectors and fans, there's a format to suit every preference. The 4LP set offers a selection of new mixes and outtakes, while the 2LP variants provide the original mix and the new Richard Whittaker Stereo Mix. The SDE exclusive blu-ray, limited to 1,000 units, offers an immersive surround sound experience with mixes in Dolby Atmos, 5.1, Stereo, and Binaural.

A Limited-Edition Treat

The SDE exclusive blu-ray is a collector's dream. Housed in a clear amaray blu-ray case with a collectible SDE Surround Series slipcase, it offers a unique listening experience with 2026 mixes of the album and EP in various formats.

Availability and Pricing

The reissue is available for pre-order on various platforms, with prices ranging from £69.99 to £139.98, depending on the format. Due to high demand, a limited run repress of 'Jailbreak' and 'Johnny The Fox' from 2024 is also available, bundled with the new release.

A Deeper Dive

What makes this reissue especially fascinating is the opportunity it presents to explore the early days of Thin Lizzy. The inclusion of outtakes, alternates, and BBC sessions provides a unique insight into the band's creative process and evolution. It's a chance to hear the raw, unpolished gems that often go unnoticed in the final cut.

Final Thoughts

This reissue is more than just a collection of music; it's a journey through time, offering a fresh perspective on a legendary band's beginnings. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Thin Lizzy and a reminder of the rich history that lies within their early works. As a fan, I can't wait to delve into this musical treasure trove and uncover the stories and sounds that shaped their iconic sound.

Thin Lizzy Debut Album Reissue: A Deep Dive into the Super Deluxe Edition! (2026)

References

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