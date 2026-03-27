They Will Kill You (2025) Review - Zazie Beetz's Bloody Survival Horror Action Flick | SXSW (2026)

Let's dive into the thrilling world of horror cinema and explore a film that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A New Twist on Survival Horror

They Will Kill You, a recent addition to the horror genre, offers a unique blend of action and supernatural elements. The film follows Asia Reeves, a recently released prisoner, who infiltrates a high-rise building in New York with a mission to find her missing sister. Little does she know, she's about to become entangled in a satanic ritual gone awry.

What makes this film particularly intriguing is its departure from typical horror tropes. While it shares some similarities with the Ready or Not franchise, They Will Kill You carves its own path with a badass heroine and a fresh take on the genre.

The Action Heroine

Zazie Beetz shines as Asia Reeves, a character who embodies strength and resilience. Her decade-long prison stint has transformed her into a master of combat, and her no-nonsense attitude adds an edge to the film. Unlike the resourceful heroine of Ready or Not, Reeves is a force to be reckoned with, taking on her foes with improvised weaponry and a fearless spirit.

One aspect that immediately stands out is the dynamic between Reeves and her adversaries. The residents of the high-rise building are not your average horror movie villains. They possess unique strengths, making them formidable opponents. This twist adds a layer of complexity to the film, keeping viewers engaged and guessing.

Practical Gore and Dynamic Action

Director Kirill Sokolov delivers on the promise of blood-soaked carnage. The film is a visual treat, thanks to Isaac Bauman's cinematography, which avoids the overly dark digital look that often plagues modern horror. The practical gore effects are a highlight, with an eyeball gag that will leave a lasting impression (no spoilers here!).

The cast, led by Beetz, is a force of its own. Patricia Arquette brings her formidable presence as the Irish head of staff, while Heather Graham surprises with a mean streak. Tom Felton adds a touch of humor, and Myha'la provides a heartwarming ally for Reeves.

A Bloody Good Time, But...

They Will Kill You delivers on entertainment, but it's not without its flaws. Some narrative threads, like the themed floors, feel underutilized, and the climax feels rushed. With its close release to Ready or Not 2, it's hard not to draw comparisons, but the film stands on its own merits.

In my opinion, the film's strengths lie in its unique take on the genre and the talented cast. It's a fun ride, but it could have benefited from a tighter narrative.

Overall, They Will Kill You is a welcome addition to the horror landscape, offering a fresh perspective and a reminder that sometimes, it's the unexpected twists that make a film truly memorable.